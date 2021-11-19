Nice Things: Graf Lantz DOGÜ desktop trays

If you’re thinking of elevating your workaday space, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome. Nice Things is a collection of homewares, furnitures and décor pieces that’ll take your home one step closer to looking like that double-page interior design spread you’ve pinned on your moodboard. This edition: Modern solutions for a messy desk.

Am I dreaming? Do these look like airport security check tubs or is it just me? Minus the bothersome “Shoes off”, “Phones out of pockets” requirements, of course. Maybe we are missing travel more than we know. So much that we’re now bringing bits of the airport terminal into our homes. But not to instil some sort of pre-travel anxiety — god, no; these are meant to make you feel good. Collected. Composed. Tidy. Well, as tidy as you can be when you’re spending hours tracing your own steps back and forth from the kitchen to living room.

And these are not security screening bins, either. They’re desktop trays from Los Angeles-based brand Graf Lantz: The DOGÜ Collection. A brand new organisation system for your work desks at home –– or anywhere, really, since they’re made for the purpose of versatility.

DOGÜ’s vegetable-tanned leather trays are inspired by the kind used in classic Japanese tea ceremonies, where each component is designated a space of its own. There are larger ones to slip in laptops or notepads, and dwindles into smaller rectangular and circular catch-alls that’ll hold anything from your desktop mouse, glasses and cables to pens, pencils and miniature post-its. Each are designed to nestle comfortably within each other for effortless transportation around the home, and if you decide to head out on-the-go, tucks seamlessly under the arm, too.

Open the lid, it’s a functional home for all your work essentials, conveniently collected in a single place. Close it, and this is a very sleek storage solution that adds that extra minimalistic touch of considered design to any space. Add the brand’s signature Merino wool inserts for extra luxurious finishes.