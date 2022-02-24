Nice Things: sacai and Astier de Villatte team up to create a picnic basket for warmer days

Fortunately, the weather’s only looking sunnier from here! And this sacai x Astier de Villatte-decorated picnic basket is exactly what you’re missing to lift spirits this season.

Did you spot it? The wicker-woven picnic basket masquerading as a sleek briefcase in sacai’s latest 2022 Women’s Resort look-book?

Likely not, because it blends in so well with the sophisticated trench-style raincoat and split wide-leg trousers it’s been styled against, and adapts so comfortably to its grand setting at the Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe in Paris. You’d just wave it pass as another carrier. A case full of important papers for errands in the city. Or maybe filled with fluttering blooms just picked up from the corner-shop floriste — this is France, after all.

That’s the magic about Chitose Abe’s technical, almost sculptural pieces. Each is a thoughtfully designed, hybridised silhouette of different patterns, fabrics and colours, reinforced by a clever chameleonic ability to blend in effortlessly to whatever scene it happens to be plopped into. The new 2022 Spring / Summer and Resort collection pulls from messages of bonding. The literal kind, of opposing materials and concepts that are meshed together to form a stunning single piece — and also happens to be a core tenet of the Japanese brand — then the metaphorical kind; of unity and collaboration — most evidently with German streetwear label ACRONYM, and for this particular accessory, Parisian ceramics brand, Astier de Villatte.

Sun’s Out, Buns Out with sacai x Astier de Villatte:

The collection draws, too, from the much-anticipated event of being outdoors; of recovering day-to-day routines beyond pandemic-related lockdowns. Abe’s pieces adds an indoor-outdoor concept to its list of hybrids for this collection — elegant, performance-led separates that would weather scenarios in the elements within urban cityscapes yet are still warm and cosy enough to curl up in. The creation of a multi-use wicker basket that could also function otherwise (spare some thought to the double leather buckles strapped across the front) made entire sense.

Within the padded interiors of this picnic basket are a collection of wares that’ll add to the perfect picnic on sunny patch of green this spring. Or as an indoor showpiece at home, if that’s what you prefer. The sacai x Astier de Villatte gold-ear mugs dropped in a earlier collection is matched, now, with Astier de Villatte’s own series of pristine, 18th century-inspired plates and cutlery set, along with a blanket woven in the same multi-colour, multi-directional pattern — no sign of the signature paisley, though — that’s visible upon sacai’s skirts, dresses, bucket hats and jackets within the collection.

The sacai x Astier de Villatte Picnic Basket is available online at sacai THE Store and select retailers for US$2,790 (approx. HK$21,769).

Images courtesy of sacai