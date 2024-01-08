Our lifestyles are affected by global trends every year. Read on to find some of the significant interior design trends bound to take over living spaces in 2024.

The biggest trend in 2024 is the arrival of maximalism, so prepare to see statement-making furniture, ferocious colour combinations, and a full house of prints. This theme will bring about other intriguing design trends that are waiting to replace your minimalist pieces.

7 Interior Design Trends That Will be Big in 2024

Art Deco and Maximalism

In some way, 2024 will be the end of minimalist decor. It’s all about jovial colours, expressive furniture pieces, and bold design. The Art Deco style has also come back strong, with its influences mostly exhibited on tablescaping. Think tall candlesticks, colourful cutlery, and generous picks of flowers.

Smart Homes

Technology will be increasingly integrated into every part of the house in order to make couch-potatoeing more efficient. From voice-activated lighting and curtain systems to smart pet feeders, these innovations undeniably alter the way we live.

Ombré Rugs & Carpets

For 2024, ombré colours won’t only make their way towards the beauty space but also to your house. Rugs and carpets, apart from adding texture and warmth to the interior, can also add sensual transitions if they come in ombré. These are likely to replace neutral and monotone rugs, adding a little bit of vibrancy to the house.

Peach Fuzz But Furniture

Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2024, peach fuzz, is definitely present in the interior design trends for 2024. The ‘peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange’ is easily associated with a sense of nurturing, calmness, and warmth. All of these feelings can be achieved through soft furnishings and beddings.

Eco-Conscious

Separating plastic bottles in your home won’t be enough in 2024, because more green efforts are expected in the house. Upcycled furniture pieces, eco-homeware, all the way to second-hand items will be highly encouraged.

Permanent Home Office

Since remote and hybrid work is here to stay, proper working spaces and home offices become essentials. People begin to invest more in ergonomic items, premium work surfaces, and surroundings that boost productivity.

Bathrooms for Show

In line with the eye-catching interior trend, bathroom decoration will be a hot topic in 2024. People are searching more for bathroom art, vanity lights and decorative sink units, implying a new importance of bathroom spaces in homes.

