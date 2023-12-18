Karl Lagerfeld brand has announced plans to build several apartments in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Karl Lagerfeld label opened its first apartments in Spain in 2021, and a hotel in Macau in June 2023. After the brand’s partnership with Taraf Holding to develop high-end villas in Dubai earlier in October 2023, it has now unveiled its latest plan for Lisbon.

Karl Lagerfeld Brand to Build Apartments in Lisbon

There will be a number of luxury Karl Lagerfeld apartments opening around the capital of Portugal, starting with 10 units. Each of them will cover an area of one or two entire floors. Needless to say, these apartments will offer stunning interiors and views, including a private garden and a swimming pool.

Portuguese real estate developer Overseas is also looped into the project. Known for its commitment to green, Overseas will help the brand develop these Lisbon units with sustainability in mind.

Pedro Vicente, CEO of Overseas, confirmed that “We want to build a reference in comfort and elegance, allied with the most demanding environmental requests in construction and functioning.”

The opening date for Karl Lagerfeld Lisbon apartment is still unknown.

[Hero image credit: Filiz Elaerts/Unsplash; featured image credit: Karl Lagerfeld Villas Marbella Spain]

This story first appeared here.