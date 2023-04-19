Maison Karl Lagerfeld’s new luxury furniture collection features timeless pieces

Maison Karl Lagerfeld is all set to pay homage to the late designer’s creative legacy through an exclusive interior design collection. The eponymous line of furniture and homeware is created in collaboration with interior designer Matteo Nunziati and is a melange of history and novelty.

The furniture line will make its debut during the 2023 Milan Design Week and will be presented at the Salone del Mobile Trade show on 23 April.

All the details about the Maison Karl Lagerfeld luxury furniture line

The idea behind the exclusive furniture line was formed after the auction of Karl Lagerfeld’s estate in 2022. Comprising a wide range of furniture, the property auctioned exquisite pieces such as a Jean Prouvé desk and a set of chairs designed by Philippe Starck for Lagerfeld’s favourite Italian furniture maker, Cassina.

The launch will display four collections, each named after Lagerfeld’s favourite neighbourhoods in Paris. While the Saint Germain collection is meant for living rooms, Saint Guillaume is a bedroom furniture collection. The Quai Voltaire and Rue de l’Université collections are for kitchen and lighting, respectively.

About the collections

According to WWD, the Saint-Germain living area furniture set includes a sofa, padded with ivory bouclé fabric. The sofa set can also be turned into a small makeshift library that comes with built-in shelves. It serves as an ode to the designer’s personal collection, which comprised over 300,000 volumes.

The media outlet defines the Quai Voltaire as a kitchen collection that featured a dark marble counter and liquid steel column doors.

Meanwhile, the Rue de l’Université lighting collection with monochrome palettes, neutral hues and splashes of red has pieces composed of suspended discs.

Manufactured in Italy, each furniture item from the brand is made in top-notch quality, and their prices are a testament to the same.

The price for the luxury collection ranges from USD 2,024.67 for a table lamp to USD 25,171.54 for the Saint-Germain sofa. Each piece from the collection will also come engraved with the words, “a message of love to Karl.”

Lagerfeld’s love for furniture

As per various reports, all four collections of the furniture line will incorporate the work of a guest creator that will elucidate Lagerfeld’s perspective of designs.

Speaking about Lagerfeld and his love for furniture, the brand’s VP of Image and Communications, Caroline Lebar, said, “He was not a collector, he was more someone that was filling a house and his brain with an idea of style. What was special about Karl was that as soon as he was focusing on a period or style, he would become an expert.”

(Main and featured image credit: Matteo Nunziati/Instagram)