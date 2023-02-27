How to practice ‘Ikigai’ to find purpose and happiness in life

Most of us struggle to find work-life balance in today’s fast-paced world, loaded with stressful work hours that take a toll on our mental health. From yoga retreats in the Himalayas to downloading mediation apps, many of us spend our lives (and paycheques) trying to achieve happiness and fulfilment. In the end, we all try to find the key to happiness, something that inspires us to jump out of bed in the morning. Here comes the ancient Japanese philosophy of ikigai that defines our ‘reason for being.’

Ikigai is a combination of the words ‘iki ‘ (meaning ‘life’) and ‘gai’ (meaning ‘worth’) and is all about finding joy through purpose. The concept of ikigai garnered massive fame in the west following the launch of Héctor García and Francesc Miralles’ 2016 book, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life.

While people across Japan follow ikigai, the concept is known to have originated on the island of Okinawa. Also called the ‘Land of Immortals’, Okinawa has the highest population of centenarians in the world, proving that ikigai is the key to longevity as well.

Curious about the ikigai philosophy and its potential impact? Read on!

What does ikigai mean?

Ikigai acts as a motivating force that helps to define the meaning of your life in terms of your talent, profession, passion as well as what you can offer to the world at large. Followers of this concept believe that finding their purpose leads to a more accomplished life and increased longevity.

In a 2017 research paper, Japanese psychologist Michiko Kumano mentioned that ‘feeling ikigai entails actions of devoting oneself to pursuits one enjoys and is associated with feelings of accomplishment and fulfilment.’

How to find your ikigai?

Finding your ikigai is a lifelong exploration journey, which requires self-reflection and answering a host of pertinent questions.

What you love

Think about the things that come naturally to you, the activities that instill happiness and excitement. It could also be a hobby or a routine task that you’re already doing. Travel back to your childhood/ teenage years and recollect what you wanted to become, and does it fall in liaison with your current life?

If you’re not absorbed in your current work and there’s no emotional connection to your work results, then it’s high time to shift gears.

What you’re good at

Identify your strengths – the activities that get your adrenaline high and you wish you could do all day long. Also, focus on the skills you’ve acquired over time through education and professional exposure. Skills are of two types: hard skills and soft skills.

Hard skills are objective and quantifiable skills that can be taught and learnt. On the other hand, soft skills are character traits and interpersonal skills that enable harmony and improve coordination with others.

What you can be paid for

While money isn’t a part of the original ikigai concept, it’s imperative that you earn an income to support the lifestyle you want. While you may be passionate about writing poetry or adventure sports, they might not be lucrative from an economical point of view. So, it’s better to include a money-minting activity.

Don’t limit yourself when thinking about this section and ponder outside the box.

What the world needs

Think about how your deeds will impact your local community or a specific group of people in the world. Picture a person or a mission that inspires you, a change that the community must witness for the better. Be it access to clean water/ education or better sanitation, any higher purpose beyond your own needs comes in this category.

If you thoroughly investigate the Venn diagram, you’ll find that the intersection of what you love and what you are good at defines your passion. The intersection of what you love and what the world needs is your mission. Meanwhile, vocation is the result of world needs and what you can get paid for. Lastly, the intersection of what you are good at and what you can get paid for is your profession.

Your ikigai resides at the intersection of these multiple factors, giving you a feeling of peace and long-lasting happiness.

How to bring your ikigai to life?

There are four pillars that build the foundation for your ikigai.

1. Start small: Once you’ve established your long-term calling, create small monthly, weekly or everyday goals. Take baby steps to reach your ikigai. For example, you could go for a morning walk at least thrice a week, start journaling, stay away from social media or any other distraction to optimise your working hours or meditate ten minutes every day.

2. Plan: Organize your long-term and short-term goals neatly in a notebook or chart. Keep this list in a dedicated place for constant reference.

3. Reach out for guidance: Consult your mentors, professionals or even your trusted entourage of friends who are embarking on a similar goal. They’ll guide you at times you fall astray.

4. Put your goals to trial: With everything in place, start your plan of action and see if you’re able to achieve the short-term goals. If not, maybe it’s time to reassess your objectives.

Finding your ikigai and altering your lifestyle for it can be quite overwhelming, so you have to be patient to get there. You might feel like there isn’t enough time or be fearful about achieving such a magnanimous goal, but it all gets better with practice and creativity.

A person’s ikigai can change and modify with time, just like one’s taste in fashion, food or other aspects. So, go back and re-examine your ikigai from time to time.

10 rules of ikigai

Héctor García and Francesc Miralles concluded their book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by listing 10 rules of ikigai that enabled the residents of Okinawa to live long and enjoy their life.

1. Stay active; don’t retire: Once you give up the things that you love doing, you lose purpose in life. So, continue doing things that add value to your as well as others’ lives.

2. Take it slow: Taking things slowly makes you more mindful of your decisions, while hasty choices point that you’re not in control and are under stress.

3. Don’t fill your stomach: As per the authors, less is more when it comes to a long life. People should consume less than their hunger demands.

4. Surround yourself with good friends: Without interpersonal relationships, you can’t experience a connection, love or intimacy and even share your joys or sorrows. Catch up with your pals rather than scouring through your social media feed.

5. Get in shape for your next birthday- Your body is your temple and requires regular maintenance. People in Okinawa make sure regularly get up and move their muscles. Working out also releases hormones that make us feel happy.

6. Smile: Stay positive despite what life throws at you. Remember, nothing is permanent, and the bad times too shall pass.

7. Reconnect with nature – In the fast-paced life of a metropolis, many of us forget how refreshing it is to connect with nature. Bringing nature into your everyday life is pertinent for both your mental and physical well-being.

8. Be thankful: Be grateful to your friends, family and nature for endowing you with everything that makes you feel lucky to be alive.

9. Live in the moment: Rather than getting overwhelmed and stressed about the future, be present in the moment. Take each day as it comes.

10. Find your Ikigai: Discover that one thing that gives meaning to your life as well as drives you to be the best version of yourself.

(Hero image credit: Finde Zukunft/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Tarun Savvy/ Unsplash)