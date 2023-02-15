Jisoo’s net worth: Diving into the BLACKPINK star’s riches

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is one of the few Korean celebrities who have made breakthroughs in music as well as television. The artist’s fan following knows no bounds, making her one of the most influential global celebrities.

Apart from her impressive musical accolades, Jisoo has made lucrative deals and associations outside of BLACKPINK. The singer represents luxe-favourites like Dior Beauty and Cartier, among others. Moreover, her leading role in one of the most popular South Korean TV series, Snowdrop, made us fall in love with her all over again.

Jisoo also recently confirmed that her long-awaited solo album is gearing up for release in 2023, making all BLINKS squeal with joy. The artist is on a roll with her professional commitments, adding millions to her net worth.

What is BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s net worth?

Jisoo’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million, as per South China Morning Post. This figure also makes her the richest BLACKPINK member. Inquisitive to know what Jisoo’s multimillion-dollar empire is made of? Keep reading to know all about Jisoo’s investments, brand deals and more.

A big name in the luxury market

No one does it better than BLACKPINK members when it comes to profitable collaborations. Jisoo, with her classy and chic image, has bagged deals with Dior and Cartier. The artist also endorses the Korean cosmetic brand Kiss Me.

Jisoo and Dior go a long way. The singer was named Dior Beauty’s local ambassador in 2019, after which she took the global reigns in 2021. Her appearances at the brand’s shows during Paris Fashion Week are a treat. Her Lady Dior bags, heels and attire come at skyrocketing prices.

Jisoo’s latest deal is the one she bagged with Cartier in 2022, joining the Panthère de Cartier ranks with well-known celebrities. The singer is seen flaunting Cartier’s high-end jewellery collection for their events, and one such outing that grabbed attention was Cartier’s Tokyo event last year.

Jisoo sported the Panthere De Cartier earrings, which cost more than $41,000. She also wore a Panthere De Cartier necklace priced at around $25,000 and a $7,050 statement ring by the brand. Finally, the Alaia off-shoulder ‘Vienne’ dress picked by Jisoo retails for US$ 3,040. In one of the campaign photos for Cartier, Jisoo wore a $3 million necklace.

Jisoo’s timeless and trendy bag collection

Jisoo fits perfectly with Dior! The singer pulls off luxury bags effortlessly and her Instagram handle is a testament to her sprawling Dior handbag collection. From Lady Dior, Lady D-Lite, Dior Saddle Bag and Dior Caro, the singer has everything we can dream of.

Dior’s classic vintage Maris Pearl Trotter bag has been named the ‘Jisoo bag’ by her followers. The only way to get hold of the bag is through resellers as it’s no longer sold in stores. The bag reportedly costs between US$500 to US$1,250, thanks to Jisoo’s endorsement.

The K-pop idol recently dropped an Instagram post flaunting Dior’s new Lady 95.22 Bag. With Dior’s signature charms, macro-cannage motif and whatnot, the latest offering comes in three different sizes and two classic colourways. While the smaller bag costs $6,500. the larger one comes for $7,000.

Her swanky car collection screams luxury

While Jisoo hasn’t explicitly revealed her car collection, reports suggest that she owns a slew of luxury vehicles. Autobizz reported that Jisoo has a Mercedes Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Cadillac Escalade, and Mercedes Benz V-Class.

Mercedes-Benz S Class : With a starting price of $114,500, the sedan boasts high-quality interiors, rear-axle steering and a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

: With a starting price of $114,500, the sedan boasts high-quality interiors, rear-axle steering and a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. BMW 7 Series: Another beast lying in Jisoo’s garage is BMW’s premium sedan, which costs around $87,795.

Cadillac Escalade : Next in line is this full-size SUV that comes with a powerful V-8 engine. It can go from 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds. The car costs around $88,000.

Mercedes-Benz V Class : This luxurious minivan costs $65,000 and is perfect for people who have several things to do on the go. It comes with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine.

Jisoo’s successful acting stints

Jisoo is the only actress in BLACKPINK, who made appearances in K-series like The Producers (2015) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019). However, it was Snowdrop that changed the game for Jisoo. The K-drama, which debuted in 2021, is one of the most talked-about shows globally. Starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in lead roles, the show is set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

Snowdrop became one of the most-watched series in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan within weeks of its release.





South Korea’s top Instagram celebrity

Jisoo has joined the ranks of Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-earning Instagram celebrities. According to a list curated by Net Credit, Jisoo is South Korea’s top Instagram earner for 2022. The portal reports that the singer earns about $377,928 per Instagram post. This money largely comes from sponsored Instagram posts, justifying the global power Jisoo holds. The singer is also among the top 10 most-followed K-pop celebrities on the platform, following fellow band member Lisa.

The star’s highly-anticipated solo album

Expect Jisoo’s net worth to reach newer heights with the release of her solo album this year. The last BLACKPINK member to go solo, Jisoo’s venture was confirmed by YG Entertainment in a recent statement. Considering how Jennie, Lisa and Rose’s solo ventures broke several records, Jisoo’s outing will be a huge deal.

