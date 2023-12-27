Kanye West is selling his Tadao Ando Malibu beach house

Kanye West is selling his Tadao Ando-designed house after two years of renovations.

Now listed on The Oppenheim Group, the 24844 Malibu Road property was purchased by West in 2021 for $57.3 million USD. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, the home is constructed using Ando’s signature “smooth-as-silk” concrete.

The entire structure achieves this with the use of 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 massive pylons driven 60 feet into the sand. The four-storey minimal home harnesses natural light and views of the Pacific Ocean can be seen in each room.

Sitting at 4,021 sq. ft. with a 1,500 sq. ft. outdoor space, the home requires some work as the interior finishes have been removed as a result of West’s partial renovations. The four-bed-five-bath home is now priced at $53 million USD, as things like electrical, windows, and HVAC will need to be added on.

Regardless, there’s only a handful of Tadao Ando-designed private homes in the United States, and this is a rare chance to own one of them. There’s no news on why Kanye West is selling his home but it could be because he is looking to spend more like over in the Middle East after proposing his YZY DROAM city.