The $15,000,000 USD Rockstream House is The New American Home

“Rockstream House” looks like something the Selling Sunset cast would fight over to sell, although this property is located in Henderson, Nevada, Las Vegas, instead of Los Angeles. Rockstream House has been rewarded as “The New American Home 2023,” the 40th edition of the “The New American Home showcase.”

Occupying 8,211 square feet, the property offers marvellous view of the Las Vegas strip. The Rockstream House is listed in the market for $15,000,000 USD, which is about 117,500,000 Hong Kong dollars. The mansion is located in the desert of McCullough Mountain, Ascaya private luxury community, making it perfect for people looking for a bit of seclusion to get away from the bustling area of Las Vegas.

With two building stories, Nevada-based LUXUS Design Build and studio g ARCHITECTURE designed every detail of the five bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, two kitchens, 452-bottle wine wall, exercise space, home office, lounge area, infrared sauna, spa, and two pools. It was fully furnished by the MASS Beverly Los Angeles, a comprehensive luxury modern interior design platform that utilises collections from high-end European furniture brands.

Michael Gardner, owner of Luxus Design Build said they paid extra attention to maximise the house’s extensive space by seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living spaces. They used 10-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling sliding glasses in the living areas so it opens to the pool, lounge, and stunning Las Vegas views.

One astonishing aspect of the mansion is that it actively strives to be eco-conscious. It has been rewarded with LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certification, demonstrating sustainability in its design. The house includes solar panels, automated LED lighting, and spray-fam insulation that utilizes renewable resources.

(Image: The Agency)