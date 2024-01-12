MSG developer officially drops plans to build Sphere in London

The Sphere, which recently opened at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, was labeled as the world’s largest spherical structure. London put forward similar plans in 2018. However, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG), the developer of The Sphere project, recently announced that the plan has been withdrawn due to a lack of support from London planning officials.

The MSG Sphere London would have taken on a similar shrunken globe appearance with a high-resolution LED screen covering the exterior. Plans called for the 21-foot-tall building to accommodate 21,000 seats and was proposed to be located in Stratford, East London. MSG announced that it would prioritise partnerships with forward-thinking cities around the world. It had put forward plans for London in 2018 with planning permission submitted in March 2019. In November 2023, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, withdrew his support for the project after receiving negative comments from officers and objections from residents.

In December 2023, Housing Minister Michael Gove called in to review the refusal of planning permission. By this time MSG had already been working with numerous government organisations in London for at least five years. A letter was eventually sent to the Planning Inspectorate requesting to officially withdraw its application because it did not wish to get involved in a political battle between competitors.

It was brought up that the completion of The Sphere would have caused the intrusion of intense light into people’s lives and would have negatively affected their well-being. This is similar to how the occasional glare from the sun on glass facades of buildings contributes to light pollution. This concern was enough for nearby residents to voice their concerns about building the glowing sphere.

MSG acquired the 4.7-acre Stratford location, previously used as a coach park in the 2012 London Olympics, that had deteriorated over time. The company’s intention for the site was to develop a vibrant concert and entertainment space similar to the one in Vegas.

In 2023, Korea attempted to initiate a comparable venture. There’s no confirmed news yet, but if it receives the green light from the Korean government and proceeds as planned, it may attract substantial foreign investment and tourism.

Images: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company