New year, new you: Self-care products to help you stick to your resolutions

As the new year begins, it’s often accompanied by a surge of motivation and New Year’s resolutions to embrace positive change. It’s a time to redefine goals, set intentions and move towards a healthier and happier self. To help you stay motivated, certain products can help support your resolutions, particularly those focused on cultivating a balanced lifestyle.
If you’re wondering how to begin this journey and stick to your New Year’s resolutions, consider adding self-care products from this list as you work towards making lasting changes. These options are both inspiring and enjoyable, something to look forward to using as you progress towards a better version of yourself in the coming year.
New Year’s resolutions to have a healthy self
The dawn of a new year frequently prompts a collective desire for personal betterment. A common aspiration is to achieve a healthier self — physically, mentally and emotionally. Whether it’s committing to a fitness routine, embracing mindful practices or adopting healthier eating habits, the journey to improving ourselves begins with a resolution. The challenge lies in sustaining these New Year’s resolutions and turning them into lasting habits.
Best habits to adopt this New Year
Gratitude practice
Engage in a daily gratitude practice by taking a few moments to reflect on and appreciate the positive aspects of your life. Consider starting or ending your day with journaling or a brief meditation ritual to cultivate a mindset of gratefulness and mindfulness.
Mindful eating
Pay attention to what and how you eat, savouring each bite. Make healthier food choices and consistently monitor portion sizes as a part of your New Year’s resolution.
Regular exercise
Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whether it’s walks, gym sessions or home workouts. This will enhance focus, reduce stress and improve overall mental and certainly your physical well-being.
Daily hydration
Prioritise hydration to support overall health, well-being and promote good hair, skin and gut health. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water each day to keep your body nourished and functioning optimally.
Quality sleep
Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and accordingly establish a calming bedtime routine to achieve seven to eight hours of quality sleep. This ensures better overall well-being, as well as optimal physical and mental health.
Reading habit
Cultivate a reading habit by dedicating time to books that inspire, educate or entertain, providing a source of continuous learning and relaxation. Setting a goal to read 10 pages every day is a manageable and rewarding practice for personal growth and enjoyment.
Digital detox
Schedule regular breaks from screens to reduce digital fatigue and create space for in-person connections.
Learning a new skill
Challenge yourself to acquire a new skill or hobby. Whether it’s picking up a musical instrument, learning a language or exploring a creative pursuit, this new year’s resolution can bring about a sense of accomplishment, expand your horizons and add an exciting dimension to your daily routine.
Effective planning
A great starting point towards effective planning is to develop a habit of organising your tasks. Also, learn to set realistic goals and break them down into manageable steps.
Products to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions
If you’re aiming to tidy up your home in 2024, check out the HAIXIN Storage Bins with Lids. They’re made from durable and heavy-duty PP material. Featuring four wheels on the bottom and four grooves on the lid, the design is practical — the shelves slide easily and can be stacked for better organisation. This versatile solution not only works well for storing clothes but can even be used in the kitchen, the laundry room or as toy storage.
The Ninja DZ201 Foodi Air Fryer is a game-changer for easy and quick meals. It’s got two baskets, so you can cook two different things at once. The DualZone Technology makes cooking a breeze, with options to finish at the same time or copy settings for the fryer. With six functions like Air Fry, Broil, Roast and more, it’s super versatile. The big eight-quart size means you can make a whole meal or tons of snacks at once. It’s easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe parts, and it’s healthier too, with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying. The package includes everything you need, making it a fantastic solution for stress-free and healthier home cooking.
Improving a habit is most effective when you track it and thus using a fitness gadget like the Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker can be highly beneficial. With features like always-on wellness tracking, stress management score and blood oxygen measurement, you can now maintain consistency in your routine to lose weight. Keeping a continuous ‘chain’ of completed days reinforces good habits, and seeing progress, like accumulating steps, serves as a strong motivator. This fitness band also offers features such as a daily readiness score and sleep profile for premium users, along with call, text and app notifications when the phone is nearby. With a battery life of up to 10 days, it is a reliable tool for overall well-being.
For those who struggle to drink enough water, the Smart Water Bottle by Hidrate Spark, made of Tritan plastic, is perfect. It’s leak-proof and the custom glowing reminders ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day. This bottle also has an added feature of tapping and tracking your water intake and is shatter- and odour-proof. Connecting to your phone for easy tracking, and equipped with a fast-charging cable, this is a convenient and effective tool for maintaining a healthy water-drinking habit.
Transform your bedtime routine with the 100 per cent Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair & Skin made with 22 Momme 6A high-grade fibres. Crafted pure silk that contains natural protein and 18 essential amino acids, your skin and hair will adore this pillowcase. The natural temperature-regulating properties of silk ensure a cool sensation in summer and warmth in winter and the pillowcase offers a soft and smooth texture with a low friction coefficient of 7.4 per cent — the lowest among fibres. It has anti-crease properties and is complete with a hidden zipper. Sized at a standard 20 x 26 inches, this is a great gift idea.
Whether you’re practising a yoga sequence for stress relief or enhancing your ab workouts, a reliable yoga mat is essential to cushion your body from the floor. The Gaiam Dry-Grip Yoga Mat, measuring 5mm in thickness and 68 x 24 inches in size, is a durable everyday exercise mat designed to provide additional cushioning for your joints. It features a non-slip coating for a stronger grip and has a stay-dry topcoat that ensures excellent traction, allowing you to stay focused on holding yoga poses for extended periods. Additionally, this mat is rubber-free and latex-free, crafted from PU and PVC materials for a safer and more sustainable practice.
To initiate a habit of mindful eating, it’s helpful to plan your meals ahead of time. The 10-Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers with Lids by MCIRCO offer practical food storage solutions with snap-locking lids. These airtight lunch containers are suitable for use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher. What distinguishes these containers is their high-quality borosilicate glass and the smart locking lids feature silicone seals, ensuring that your meal-prepped food remains fresh for an extended period compared to regular plastic containers.
Rising in the early hours isn’t usually enjoyable, but the right alarm clock can help make the process less painful. Sunrise alarms, like this one, use a combination of light and sound to gently wake you up, aligning with your natural circadian rhythms. Mimicking the sunrise, the alarm gradually increases light, boosting alertness. This Wake-Up Light with Alarm Clock features coloured sunrise simulation, a sunset fading night light, five natural alarm sounds, and 20 personalised brightness settings.
The Gratitude Journal encourages spending just five minutes a day to boost happiness, optimism, and mindfulness. This daily notebook includes prompts for positive affirmations, reflection, and wellness planning, suitable for both women and men focusing on personal growth. Designed for busy individuals who value a mindful and joyful life, it features simple prompts and motivational quotes. The layout and prompts are informed by research for enhancing gratitude and happiness, providing a thoughtful tool for daily self-reflection and growth. Moreover, the journal’s compact size, durable build, and straightforward daily practice make it an easily manageable commitment that can seamlessly fit into your routines.
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is the best resolution to have a healthy lifestyle?
Aiming for a healthy lifestyle involves common resolutions such as regular exercise (at least 150 minutes per week), a balanced healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, prioritising seven to nine hours of quality sleep, reading more books, stress management through techniques like meditation or yoga and staying adequately hydrated with a sufficient water intake throughout the day.
– Where can I buy the best fitness band online?
The best fitness bands can be found online through various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq. These sites offer a vast selection of fitness bands from different brands.
– What are the top New Year’s resolutions?
The most common New Year’s resolutions often revolve around personal goals, self-improvement and well-being. As a result, these include committing to regular physical activity, making dietary changes, and establishing financial goals.
– How should I fulfil my new year’s resolutions?
Fulfilling new year’s resolutions involves dedication and planning. Set specific goals, create a detailed plan, start small for gradual progress, stay consistent, track your achievements, seek support from friends or family and view setbacks as opportunities to learn and readjust your approach.