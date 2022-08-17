27 Questions: Emi Wong, YouTube fitness star and content creator

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Emi Wong, a fitness YouTuber and content creator from Hong Kong.

Early subscribers like me might remember Emi Wong by her initial moniker StayFitAndTravel. In 2017, before she became a household name in Hong Kong, Wong was simply a fitness lover posting videos on YouTube whilst she worked full-time as a social media manager. I remember being wowed by her ability to balance a gruelling day job with a rigorous exercise routine, and vowed to be just like her. Well, I never quite managed to get into the habit of working out daily, but Wong’s channel did blow up in the subsequent years.

Just one year after she launched her YouTube, the Toronto-born, Hong Kong-raised creator had amassed half a million subscribers. It was then she decided to quit her job and try her luck at making videos full-time. Putting extra time and effort into her personal brand paid off big time, because by 2019, she had hit one million subscribers on YouTube.

Wong’s career took off from there. Today, she has over 5.5 million YouTube subscribers and 670k Instagram followers. Though she still specialises in all things fitness — such as home workout videos and tips on eating healthy and maintaining a balanced diet — she has branched out to include beauty, fashion and lifestyle content as well. A quick browse through her social platforms shows a range of collaborations and sponsored posts with brands like Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury and Loewe. It’s safe to say she’s made it — even if she doesn’t think so herself.

27 Questions: Emi Wong

Name: Emi Wong

Age: 30

Neighbourhood: New Territories

Occupation: YouTuber and content creator

1. What is your life motto?

I don’t necessarily have one because even if I do, it’s always changing as I go through different phases in life. Right now it would be something like “life is joy” because I’m just enjoying life!

2. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

Pici is my go-to. If I had to pick a favourite dish it would be the Orechiette ‘Nduja or the Cacio E Pepe.

3. Who is your role model?

I know this may sound shallow to some people but my role model is Kim Kardashian. Say what you want, but she is so smart with her businesses and has an amazing work ethic.

4. What was your first job?

Not counting internships, my first proper job out of university was in headhunting. I hated it. I feel like it’s similar to being a salesperson and it takes a certain type of personality to flourish in the role — I’m not that person.

5. What is your drink of choice?

It really depends on where I am. I was just in Thailand for a month and my go-to was a mojito. They usually mix different drinks in Thailand so I felt that this was a relatively safer choice. Right now I’m in Europe for a few months, so I go for wine.

It may be surprising to some people, but in Hong Kong, I actually don’t drink at all. Before I began travelling this year, I hadn’t had alcohol for six to seven years!

6. When was the last time you drove a car?

Last month in Hong Kong. Every time I drive I feel like I shouldn’t be driving, I’m that bad at it. I actually took the exam six times — I passed after three tests the first time, then my licence expired and it took me three more tries to pass it again.

7. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

I really like the view because it overlooks the ocean. I also like the furniture because I picked everything out myself.

8. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

In general, a morning person. But again, I don’t think it’s permanent and it changes with where you are in life. When I was in Thailand, I woke up at noon every day.

9. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

高德地图 is basically the only reason I can still drive in Hong Kong. Compared to Google Maps, it explains directions extremely accurately and clearly and even tells you which roads not to take at crucial moments.

10. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I want to cheat so I’ll just say noodles. I mean, there are lots of types of noodles, from Chinese noodles to all the pasta options from Pici…

11. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

All the Covid restrictions. Especially after travelling extensively this year, I realise we’re just so stuck in the past here. It’s frustrating.

12. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

It’s not exactly a bucket list thing but I want to go to places that aren’t as easy to visit, like North Korea, Ukraine or Syria.

13. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Watching reality shows like The Kardashians.

14. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

I used to really want to relive my youth, because when I was young I travelled to Mexico and Europe and partied everywhere. But right now I’m travelling full-time, so I am kind of reliving my youth. I’m happy where I am.

15. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

That’s what I’m doing now! From Thailand, to Europe, to South America, I’m just trying to see where I am the happiest. You don’t really know a city or a country until you spend a few months there. Some places are appealing to outsiders but once you’re there permanently, you realise it’s not so great, and vice versa. So you really need to test it out.

16. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

This is easy — Kim Kardashian and her whole family. I would ask them to please adopt me.

17. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

I think my parents know pretty much everything about me because of the nature of my job. I talk about my life online and they watch all my videos.

18. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

I was a really rebellious student in school, so I never looked to my teachers as role models. So I would say my best teacher was actually my first boss. She gave me a piece of advice I still live by to this day: “Your job is not your life, you work so that you can live your life”.

19. Do you have a catchphrase?

“No pain, no gain” — I say it in almost all my YouTube fitness videos.

20. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

I have four tattoos and I regret all of them. I’ve changed a lot growing up so now I can’t relate to my old tattoos anymore. I wouldn’t go as far as to laser them off, but if I had the choice again, I probably wouldn’t get them. [laughs]

21. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? which do you wear the most often?

On my current four-month Europe trip, I’ve been rotating between four pairs. I mostly wear my Havaianas flip-flops around the house.

22. What would you do if you won the lottery?

I think about this question a lot. I would buy property — some in Hong Kong, some in the UK — and live off of rental income.

23. What was the best gift you ever received?

I’m not someone who likes to receive gifts, especially as I get too many from my job already. It’s to a point where I can’t possibly use all the products or eat all the food sent to me. Maybe a nice gift would be an experience of some sort, but no one has ever given me that. [laughs]

24. When did you feel that you ‘made it’?

I don’t know if it’s arrogant to say this, but I’m lucky to be able to live like I do. I can travel whenever and wherever and not think about work too much because of the foundation I’ve built in the last five years.

25. What energises you about your work?

When my videos inspire people and bring about positive changes in them.

26. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

I want to star in a reality show and just be myself. Something like Terrace House or Love Island. Of the two, I prefer Terrace House because the goal is not just to get into a relationship, you are free to simply make friends and chill.

27. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would get rid of Covid and all its variations. It’s much easier to fix than politics.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Emi Wong)