27 Questions: Jordan Leung, stand-up comedian @69ranch

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same amount of time it takes to sit through a casual speed date. This week, we speak to stand-up comedian Jordan Leung in the run-up to his show “we and us laugh together” next month.

Jordan Leung is very, very passionate.

“Passionate” might not be the first adjective that comes to mind upon meeting Leung — who speaks in his signature monotone drawl — or while scrolling through the clipped sets on his @69ranch Instagram account. Dead-pan might be more appropriate. Dry, possibly, even more so.

But passion is a value Leung sees as instrumental to his craft as a comedian.

“I’ve never felt so sure of something,” Leung says, recalling his first-ever show as something akin to a full-body surrender. “I knew I had to do it.”

“I’ve always been a funny kid, so it wasn’t that much of a stretch for me to get into [comedy],” says Leung. “I thought I was funnier than the people up there doing the sets.” And after stints with The Comedy Cellar in Manhattan during grad school and a few sets here and there in New York City and San Francisco, Leung made a pandemic-related move back to Hong Kong in 2020 and the rest , you could say, is comedy history.

Photo courtesy of Kelly Ho/HKFP

69 Ranch, Leung’s Instagram alias with, at time of writing, 22.5k followers, is a riff off of 99 Ranch Market, a branch of Asian grocery stores most popular in California (the comedian spent his most formative teenage years in Palo Alto near San Francisco) and not, in fact, an NSFW homage to the creamy white salad dressing also, as it so happens, with roots in California — specifically, the Hidden Valley Ranch near Santa Barbara.

“Oh I actually hate ranch,” Leung says, laughing. “I despise it. It’s the one food I cannot stand.”

The comedian, who admits to being shy, timid and quiet, doesn’t think any of those qualities affect his chosen (now, full-time) career. “Stand-up is not a very social activity,” says Leung. “You’re up on stage alone and not really talking directly to anybody. It’s much less scary than ordering food at a restaurant.”

While, yes, stand-up comedy seen from the perspective of the comedian who’s, often, monologuing, can be contextualised as anything but social. But comedy, as a genre, is anything but.

Comedy has the ability to capture a very specific, very of-the-moment zeitgeist unlike anything other genres can hope to even tangentially replicate. A sharp joke and the rumble of laughter that follow distills an entirely human performance of camaraderie. It’s a sigh of “Oh, you think this too!” and, more latently, “Oh, I’m not alone.” After all, what we find funny has always been attached to our culture, our language, our shared experiences — all facets that refuse to easily, if ever, be translated. Which makes it that much harder for Leung, who’s slowly picking up his Cantonese mother tongue, famously colloquial, upon his move home two years ago.

But back to passion.

When asked who his current inspirations are — and, in past interviews, names like Ali Wong, Norm Macdonald and Nimesh Patel were wielded as options — Leung, instead, threw out chefs, “who are always so passionate about their craft”.

“Do what you love, and never work a day in your life” is the most irresponsible thing ever said,” says Leung, “because there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears that goes behind doing what you love. If you’re ‘never working a day in your life’ then you’re probably not taking ‘what you love’ too seriously.”

And for Leung, who loves comedy, hard work has certainly paid off. Next month marks a milestone on his checklist of things-to-achieve: his very own, first-ever, almost-sold-out — “I think there’s around 60 tickets left” — theatre show, christened a very probable “we and us laugh together”. Another first: it’ll be the first show his parents attend.

But in the lead-up to the big day (and while juggling a day-job building up 9GAG‘s Web3 programme), Leung took some time out of a rainy, busy morning to answer Lifestyle Asia’s trademark bank of 27 questions. And, what do you know, the funny guy is a wine guy. (He’s particularly partial to French reds.)

27 Questions: Jordan Leung of @69ranch

Name: Jordan Leung

Age: 29

Neighbourhood: Wherever Your Mom Is

Occupation: Comedian

1. What is your life motto?

Seek discomfort.

2. What was your first job?

I was an intern for a mobile app startup. The CEO wanted to make this mobile app web content aggregator and I interned for the CTO; the office was her house that she recently moved into. I ended up helping her with a lot of house errands like building furniture and then one time her toilet clogged and little poop bits started coming out her toilet and me and my friend had to clean it up.

3. What is your drink of choice?

Red wine or Scotch whisky.

4. What is your biggest regret in life?

I don’t think you should have regrets in life, but I do wish I went to university in a large city instead of a college town, and was a little more adventurous during my university years.

5. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong is a very trend-driven and copycat city and I wish more people could be more original and pursue new things.

6. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

The only app I’m kind of obsessive about is Vivino – I use it to track all the wines I taste.

7. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

I’d love to live in different places in Asia instead of just visiting as a tourist.

8. What is your greatest fear?

If I ever reach a point in my life where I just stagnate and I’m just stuck doing the same thing for many years.

9. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

I like eating supermarket sushi.

10. What is one movie everyone should see?

I don’t like watching movies.

Photo courtesy of Kelly Ho/HKFP

11. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

I wish I could relive the same kind of joy I used to experience when I was a kid getting a new toy or video game.

12. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

If you were here during SARS then you’re a real Hongkonger in my book.

13. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

Yua Mikami, AIKA, Asa Akira, Rae Lil Black and Adriana Chechik.

14. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

I know every lyric on Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory and Meteora album.

15. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had and what is one important lesson that they taught you?

There’s a few but my form tutor from secondary school, Mr Shannon, was a pretty big influence. When I met him it was the first time I met someone and thought, ‘Wow this person is so much funnier than I am’. Through him, I saw how effective humour was as a way to communicate, connect people and make deeper connections.

16. What is your unique party trick?

I’m quite quiet and and introverted at parties, so when I tell people I’m a comedian everyone is always super surprised.

17. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

Yeah, my current girlfriend obviously.

18. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

I have a very tiny mole on my eyelid that no one knows about unless you look at my eyes super up close.

19. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? Which do you wear the most often?

I haven’t counted but I probably have at least 30-40 pairs. For daily wear I rotate between a pair of Asics or New Balances because I have bad knees, but I’m a big fan of Air Jordans.

20. What would you do if you won the lottery?

Hook my family up with some dope property, allocate a budget to buy stupid things I’ve always wanted, donate to obscure charities, then invest the rest.

21. What was the best gift you ever received?

I never used AirPods but I got them as a Christmas gift last year from my girlfriend and I use them almost every day.

22. When did you feel that you ‘made it’?

I still haven’t ‘made it’ at the level I want to be, but I think it’s important to celebrate your success. I get recognized every now and then when I walk around Hong Kong and people take photos with me, which is something I never really imagined would happen.

23. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

Some of my friends tell me I remind them of Chandler from Friends because I’m sarcastic and have weird situations happen to me.

24. What energises you about your work?

Making a room full of people laugh is one of the best feelings in the world. I love that I’m presenting my work and a version of myself that people enjoy and resonate with.

25. What’s your favourite tradition?

Whenever I leave Hong Kong I usually get two bowls of tong sui (Cantonese dessert) from Kai Kai Dessert.

26. When was the last time you felt starstruck?

Mark Cho, co-founder of The Armoury, came to one of my shows. Even though I dress super casual I’ve always been interested in men’s tailoring and I’ve followed The Armoury since they started. I had a chance to talk to him after my show and now we hang out and stuff.

27. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

Ordering food over the phone is still very scary to me.

Purchase tickets for Jordan Leung’s 18 September show “we and us laugh together” here and follow @69ranch on Instagram here.