27 Questions: Julius Brian Siswojo, 8Five2 founder and Hong Kong street legend

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same amount of time it takes to sit through a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Julius Brian Siswojo, founder of 8Five2 and Hong Kong street legend.

Multi-hyphenate is one of those terms that gets kicked around far too frequently, often for those who, perhaps, haven’t fully quite earned it. (“Oh, you act and model?”) “Slashie”, that’s another. But for Julius Brian Siswojo, there’s hardly a more apt descriptor.

Back in ’99, he opened the doors of 8Five2, Hong Kong’s first authentic shop for streetwear and skateboards. Ever since, he’s been keeping the locals laced in the culture’s freshest fits, from Stüssy and Dime to Nike and Adidas, cementing his place in Hong Kong’s now-bustling scene of skate kids and hip-hop heads. Fitting, as Siswojo — rather, Sir JBS — is also a member of the pioneering local hip-hop group, 24Herbs.

Not enough? He’s also the man behind barbershop The Handsome Factory, with locations on both sides of Victoria Harbour; Sk85ive2, the city’s first-ever indoor skate park; and has been instrumental in putting together the Whats Good Music Awards, the first ceremony to properly recognise the best of Hong Kong’s local hip-hop scene, scheduled for later this year. Did I mention local cinema luminaries Felix Chong and Wing Shya each cast him to be a part of their directorial film debuts?

Maybe it’s easier just to call him a street legend.

Siswojo’s come a long way from his first job (“an Indonesian labor worker agency,” he tells me) but don’t get it twisted if you think that means that he thinks he’s “made it” — “I never feel like that ever, I’m still hustling on the daily.”

Jakarta-born, Hong Kong-raised and Tokyo-educated, Siswojo is Triple OG when it comes to the culture here in town. Few more qualified to speak on where it’s been, where it’s at and where it’s going. But first? We gotta get to know the man himself.

27 Questions: Julius Brian Siswojo

Name: Julius Brian Siswojo

Age: 48 years old

Neighbourhood: Causeway Bay All Day

Occupation: Entrepreneur, hip-hop artist, actor and skateboarder

1. What is your life motto?

“Never stop learning. Loyalty is key.”

2. Who is your role model?

My parents.

3. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? Which do you wear the most often?

Probably around 750 pairs, something like that. (His wife, Annie: “That’s a total lie! It’s at least 1,400!“) The Vans Half Cab for skateboarding and Paraboot for hanging out, but I love all sneakers and shoes that I own, I love them all.

4. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

YES. True story, when I first met my wifey (Annie), it was for sure love at first sight! I knew that I wanted to be with her when I first saw her; no joke and please don’t vomit.

5. What is your greatest fear?

Mermaids.

6. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

All of 24Herbs songs.

7. What is your drink of choice?

Soda water.

8. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I used to be a super night owl but for the past 12 years, I am now a morning person, it’s so much more productive.

9. When was the last time you drove a car?

In the movie, Man of Tai Chi.

10. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I am pescatarian, so I pick sushi. Otherwise, rib eye steak for life.

11. What was the best gift you ever received?

Tayla, our daughter.

12. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

In the cab with the driver driving like a fucking maniac, which makes me mad car sick.

13. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

It’s always been Prague.

14. What is one movie everyone should see?

Parasite.

15. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Eating Häagen-Dazs.

16. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

When I was skateboarding everyday and care-free; nothing was on my mind but skateboarding.

17. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

Cigars and fresh black coffee.

18. Are you a good cook? What is your best dish?

I like what I cook but far away from being good. I have to say, my Walnut Pesto pasta and my tomato anchovies pasta are my best dishes.

19. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

I am stoked where I am right now. Skateboarding-wise, when I was 25 years old, because physically it was a lot easier when I was 25 years old.

20. Do you have a catch phrase?

THREE TIMES DOPE!

21. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life?

I just want to be with my wifey and daughter forever. They are very very important to me.

22. What would you do if you won the lottery?

Give some to my parents, donate some and buy property.

23. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

Mark Wiens, so I can eat all the foods he’s eating.

24. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

World peace. Sounds corny, but it’s what I wanted. No fucking war, everyone respects everyone.

25. When was the last time you felt starstruck?

Probably meeting some of the professional skateboarders that were my heroes growing up.

26. What energises you about your work?

Everything, because I love what I do very much.

27. Do you believe in astrology? Why or why not?

I just believe if you do good all the time with no ill intention, good things will come to you. I believe in Karma strongly.

(Lead and featured images courtesy: Pak Khei / @studio8ight / Wing Shya)