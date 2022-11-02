27 Questions: Kiyoko Tsukabayashi, psychic and founder of Kosmicland and Kosmo Twelve

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Kiyoko Tsukabayashi, the psychic and founder of Kosmicland and Kosmo Twelve.

Kiyoko Tsukabayashi knows you might be skeptical about what she does. And that’s okay.

As a psychic and the founder behind Kosmicland and Kosmo Twelve, Tsukabayashi offers her services through energy readings, wellness consultation, educational workshops and more. She’ll also tell you there are many ways that you or I or anyone else we know can tap into our most spiritual selves — tarot cards for some, I-Ching for others, perhaps even through multiple methods all at once.

“Usually, I would explain in detail that there are many divination tools in the world, and it is all about the frequency and universal energy behind it,” says Tsukabayashi. “Most importantly, it is not as intimidating as people think it is.”

It was 2018 when Tsukabayashi had her own spiritual awakening. She had just returned to Hong Kong after graduating from the London College of Fashion, but found herself battling depression following the end of a long-term abusive relationship.

“I did not want to consume and depend on medicines so I decided to try and see a spiritual response therapist,” says Tsukabayashi. “After a long period of energy and chakra healing practices, I not only fully recovered but also for the first time, I felt that I’ve ‘awakened’ my inner self by chance by stumbling upon the learnings of the universal law of attraction. I realised a greater force exists in all of us.”

The experience was so impactful that it changed her career path — and her life along with it — leading her to start Kosmicland in hopes of sharing her experience and growing knowledge of the spiritual to support, heal and guide others as well.

Kosmicland “KONSTELLATION” exhibition at Soho House Hong Kong

Earlier this year, Kosmicland launched a massive exhibition, KONSTELLATION, at Soho House Hong Kong, promoting Tsukabayashi’s latest project “Kosmo Twelve” — in her words, “the first mindfulness NFT community in Hong Kong.” In addition to the artworks on display, the exhibition offered a series of wellness workshops, including crystal perfume, galaxy watercolour painting, soundbath yoga and journaling.

“KONSTELLATION is the first digital art exhibition and [series of] wellness workshops surrounding the theme of mindfulness and astrology. The exhibition featured original artwork by up-and-rising by our NFT artist JHue and curated LED installations that promote self-care, inclusivity and the importance of wellbeing,” she adds.

In the future, she hopes to expand Kosmicland into offering bigger and better exhibitions. Perhaps, even something a bit more permanent: “My dream project is to bring Kosmicland to real life — a legit theme park around beauty, wellness, divination and gems — maybe in Japan!”

If you find yourself curious about tapping into those higher or harder-to-reach energies, the only real prerequisite is an openness to a new way of thinking about what each of us needs. “ I believe one of the misconceptions about spirituality in this society is that people only focus on the mind and body but forget about focusing on the soul. Spirituality is all about the alignment of your mind, body and soul. We cannot just focus on your body training or do plenty of meditations and seek a transformation or healing, your soul also needs to be taken care of,” says Tsukabayashi.

“People get intimidated or misunderstand that I am a medium and can communicate with spirits or see them, which is not true,” she adds. “Some skeptical people might question your ability or just reject it, but I believe in the law of attraction; there is always a reason why you would connect with this person — what you are seeking is seeking you.”

27 Questions: Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

Name: Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

Age: 27

Neighbourhood: Central

Occupation: Japanese-Chinese psychic, Founder of Kosmicland and Kosmo Twelve

1. What is your life motto?

The way to become one with the universe is to trust it.

2. What was your first job?

Marketing and Operational Executive at Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong — the world’s first Monopoly attraction.

3. Who is your role model?

My mom! She is a strong lady and supports me no matter what. I continue to learn so much from her everyday.

4. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Too many — Jordan, Finland, North Korea!

5. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Whoscall, to avoid fraud or unknown calls; or Gudak, a film camera app. Secret tip, remember to set your phone 30 days later to speed up the development of the films!

6. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Pizza!

7. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

A sleepover in the Sahara Desert! I would definitely go again.

8. What is your greatest fear?

Either construction scaffolding — after watching Final Destination, I became really afraid of those metal or wooden scaffolding — or when the Snapstreak timer is out, but my close friends forget to snap me back on Snapchat!

9. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

If I’m single, London or Paris; if I have a family or to retire, Vancouver for sure.

10. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

“Bulletproof.”

11. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

I lost my custom diamond ring at the Cirque Le Soir in London. My mom gave it to me for my 21st birthday, which was very special. Now, whenever she asks me why don’t I wear it, I will just make an excuse to cover it. Sorry, mom!

12. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

This is hard, as I spend 70% of my time listening to music while working. I would say my top three would be DJ Snake – “Middle” — DJ Snake is my favourite DJ [laughs] — Avicii – “Without You” and Swedish House Mafia – “Don’t You Worry Child”.

13. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Before COVID, I would always try to do getaways to Beijing, Tokyo or Macau just to recharge and come back on Sunday night or Monday morning, but now, being stuck in Hong Kong, I would normally go to The Wisdom Path (心經簡林) in Lantau Island or Tsz Shan Monastery in Tai Po.

14. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

Yeah. I have nine mini-tattoos and to be honest, all of them are my faves. But by ranking? There’s the Saturn planet on my right ring finger — Saturn is the planet of time, responsibility and challenge — KOSMIC’s logo behind my left ear and the rainbow heart rate behind my neck.

15. How many countries have you been to?

Too many to count! Before KOSMIC, I spent most of my money on traveling, and if it’s not for COVID, usually every month I’m only in Hong Kong for two weeks, max. I always travel alone and one thing that I’m grateful for was that during my London uni days, I got to travel to a lot of cities nearby in Europe — with cheaper flights or train tickets!

The more you travel alone, you can see from outside the world, understand different cultures, widen your vision, and learn to be fearless. Vibe alone for a bit, you’ll realise a lot.

16. What is the last dream you remember waking up to?

Recently I’ve been doing a Marvel marathon and I had this crazy dream that Tony Stark proposed to me. Okay, call me Mrs. Stark, y’all.

17. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Night owl.

18. What energises you about your work?

New challenges, competitions and client feedback — positive and constructive ones.

19. If you could do it all over again, what is one thing you would do differently?

I would spend more time with my elder sister and brother in the UK instead of dating.

20. What’s your favourite tradition?

Christmas! I also miss my UK host family’s Christmas celebrations with roast dinners.

21. Your go-to coffee order?

Dirty, with almond milk.

22. When was the last time you felt starstruck?

The day when I was shopping alone in Harajuku, my all-time favourite DJ, DJ Snake, literally just showed up at the store, and it happened on my birthday week, too. Super, super WTF, but yeah, happy tears, fan-girl-mode on!

23. What’s a relationship deal breaker for you?

When I’m braver than him… people pleasers… show-offs, or balling too hard [laughs].

24. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

The worst career advice? “加油, you can do it!” [laughs].

25. A genie gives you three wishes — what are they?

One, my family, my close friends and I with a healthy body; two, I want another Kiyoko, to share my workload; and three, travel to space!

26. Are you a good cook? What is your best dish?

No, but I’m good at washing dishes [laughs].

27. Do you believe in astrology? Why or why not?

I’m an astrologer, what do you think? By the way — I look at the 48 horoscopes chart, not the 12 horoscopes chart.

Keep up with Kiyoko on Instagram and all things Kosmicland at kosmicland.com.