27 Questions: Laiza Ng, ceramics potter and photographer

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Laiza Ng, a potter and photographer from Hong Kong.

Laiza Ng aka “Laiza S” is an artist of self expression. As the mastermind behind Luna Freya photography studio and Laizas Ceramic, the entrepreneur speaks her mind by putting quotes on her minimalistic potteries and capturing warm moments. You may recognise her as the photographer behind iconic shots for socialites and influencers such as Laurinda Ho, Jenn Lam (aka Pumpkin Jenn) and Irisa Wong.

Initially, as an outlet to get out her negativity, Ng began to delve into the art of ceramics. “ I find pottery very therapeutic in that it calms my mind,” says Ng. That’s the reason why I put different kinds of quotes on my ceramics.”

With quotes like “don’t spend another year doing the same shit”, and “every love story is beautiful” on her collection of plates, mugs and bowls, there is a sense of relatability for anyone who comes across her creations.

Six years ago, she overcame a hand injury that left her with only 30% to 40% strength in her left hand — even her ceramics teacher told her to give up her hobby. Nevertheless, Ng put her passions first, opened a ceramics studio and even launched her own brand. In her upcoming workshop with Rare Skin Fuel from 25 to 27 August, participants can get a taste of the pottery life, enjoy an afternoon full of art sensation and create their own clay mask bowl with a personalised quote. Maybe it’ll calm your mind, too.

“I use my ceramics to provide a platform for people to add their own quotes or words,” she adds. “For me, it’s like reading other people’s love letters.”

27 Questions: Laiza Ng

Name: Ng Laiza Stephanie Tongol

Age: 31

Neighbourhood: Tai Hang

Occupation: Photographer, Potter

1. What was your first job?

Since I studied hotel management, my first job was as a waitress in a hotel.

2. What is your life motto?

“Love is all around.”

3. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

This is a tough question; I love food and it’s very hard to define the best one. But one spot that I’ve revisited for years and I never get bored is Sing Heung Yuen — I love their tomato noodles.

4. What is your drink of choice?

Coffee! (Or wine.)

5. When was the last time you drove a car?

Since I live quite far from Hong Kong city centre, I basically drive every day.

6. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

My speakers! I can live without the TV, but I can’t live without music.

7. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Trello! I forget stuff easily. A friend of mine taught me how to use it, and it’s so useful for planning and organizing.

8. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

The damage that humans caused to the ocean.

9. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Tomato noodles; it’s my super comfort food. Makes me happy every time I eat it.

10. What is your biggest regret in life?

I wish I could have spent more time with my grandma instead of working.

11. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

There’s not enough parking space!

12. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

I want to go to Egypt, Uyuni Salt Flat and Finland.

13. How often do you prepare your own meals?

I’ve been living by myself since I was 22 and I like home cooking. So I do that all the time.

14. What is your greatest fear?

To lose the people that I love.

15. When did you last ride the Star Ferry?

It was in June this year. I rode from IFC to TST and then back. Just wanted a ride, to feel the wind, stare at the ocean and free my mind.

16. What is one movie everyone should see?

Love Actually. I never get bored of it and I rewatch it every year with friends and family.

17. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

When I visited Wanaka, New Zealand, in November 2019. It was one of the greatest moments of my life. The Mountain we went to was extraordinary; just admiring the view with a hot cocoa in hand, what a life.

18. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

London. I am always a fan of London. I went there for a year-long backpacking trip when I was 21.

19. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

To know where to get the yummy local food.

20. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

I love listening to a lot of different kinds of music. The one I love the most is “She Used To Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles.

21. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

I like to go to the beach at night under the stars.

22. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had and what is one important lesson that they taught you?

Jonathan from HAMA Pottery. He taught me how to be patient and how my ceramic work reflects who I am.

23. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks?

I have a few tattoos. My favourite one says “you are mine” under my boobs.

24. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? which do you wear the most often?

It’s countless! I wear my Nike Dunk Low the most.

25. When did you feel that you ‘made it’?

When I finally opened my own ceramics studio.

26. What’s the best career advice you’ve ever received?

“Just do what you love.”

27. What energises you about your work?

The love I have for the things that I do. Besides pottery, I do photography as well. I take pre-wedding, wedding, maternity and casual photoshoots, too. Being able to capture those loving moments means a lot to me.

Photos courtesy of Laiza Ng. For more 27 Questions, click here.