27 Questions: Lorenzo Antinori, beverage manager at Four Seasons Hong Kong

Lorenzo Antinori is having a great year. Not that you’d be able to tell if he weren’t — he seems to be in a perpetual dead heat with Quinary’s Antonio Lai and Tell Camellia’s Gagan Gurung for the title of Bar Guy Who Seems To Be Having The Most Fun Doing This Stuff For A Living.

And if he’s the happiest guy in the bar, who could blame him? He’s got Argo, a top three bar in Asia, according to this year’s 50 Best list; his bar is fresh off a killer crossover party with Hansik Goo and Warner Music; and he’s among the few and the proud in Hong Kong about to jet off on yet another trip — this time to launch ARGO Gin in Australia — and share his knowledge and love of all things bright and buzzy and served with a twist. Yeah, you’d be smiling too.

For the uninitiated — and where have you been, exactly? — Argo is the stunning and often-packed cocktail bar situated within the Four Seasons Hong Kong. Led by Antinori, Four Seasons APAC’s Beverage Ambassador, it offers a one-two punch of familial, local favourite service paired with innovative combinations of spirits and ingredients that makes it a destination for drinkers of all palates.

Backed by a team of talented mixologists, including Summer Lo and Yvonne Chan, Antinori captains this 70-seat vessel (it’s named for the legendary Jason’s golden-fleece seeking ship) with a long-acquired of what goes in your glass that dates back to his days juicing the lemons at London’s Savoy Hotel.

“I used to study law in uni, but clearly it wasn’t for me, so after my third year, I left Italy and travelled to Australia and Mexico, where the only jobs I could find were in bars or beach clubs — making mojitos or simply iced coffee,” says Antinori. “Once back in Rome, my hometown, I realized that I actually loved working in that environment, and started to take things more seriously. At 24, I moved to London, and that’s where it all started.”

He since travelled the globe, tasting cocktails from some of the world’s most talented bartenders and soaking up knowledge like an 80-proof sponge. It’s why when I ask if he has a favourite or most memorable cocktail, he skews toward the sentimental and the stories associated with it.

“I could pick sipping Negronis with my dad during my last visit to Italy, or that random time Al Pacino served me a margarita during a holiday in Key West — true story,” says Antinori. “Not the best margarita I ever had, but it was a pretty cool day.”

Like any good bartender, Antinori knows the story and the feeling you get are as important — perhaps more important — than what comes out of the shaker. For Argo, it’s about making these drinking experiences, no matter how unique or innovative, fun and approachable for the people having them. Like the gummy bears he serves in a glass of welcome Champagne for each guest.

“On the day of ARGO media launch, I was thinking ‘What if we served a welcome drink to the journalists?’,” says Antinori. “I saw in one of the food store rooms a bag of gummy bears. I thought it would be fun and a little provocative if we served a glass of bubbly with a little bear in it. Sometimes the best thing is the simplest!”

Simple, approachable, inventive, chewy and sweet: Whatever it was, it’s made for a colossal impact on the cocktail cognoscenti of Asia, with credit Antinori is quick to place upon his team.

“It has been an incredible, overwhelming year and we don’t take it for granted. The team has worked very hard and they deserve most of the recognition,” he says. “At the same time, we know that there’s still a lot of work to do, since Hong Kong and Asia are extremely competitive when it comes to F&B. We are lucky here to have so many great bars that constantly push the envelope of creativity, keeping the competition high. Although it’s a good competition!”

Before he jets off down under, we hit up our once-contributor (what a come up, Lorenzo) for his answers to this week’s 27 Questions.

27 Questions: Lorenzo Antinori

Name: Lorenzo Antinori

Age: 33

Neighbourhood: Central

Occupation: Beverage Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Beverage Ambassador, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Asia Pacific.

1. What is your life motto?

“Treat others as you want to be treated,” and also, “when in doubt, add cheese.”

2. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

Always had a great time with friends at the Genuine Lamma Hilton Fishing Village. It’s super simple and cozy but what’s better than a big feast, with friends, right in front of the sea? Must order the razor clams and the salt & pepper prawns!

3. Who is your role model?

I have a few, but I’d definitely say my parents, for their teachings about honesty and work ethic. They’ve always supported me, in every decision of my life, and encouraged me to not give up. In general, I love creatives and anyone who is able to turn the vision into reality. I also have a soft spot for the Spanish artist Salvador Dalí and the movie director James Cameron, they are true visionaries who were always able to look at the “big picture” and delivered it.

4. What was your first job?

Pizza delivery boy in Rome when I was 16 and it lasted six hours. On my last delivery of the day, a whole box of pizzas fell off my Vespa. Whoever ordered these pizzas, has never eaten them [laughs].

Argo’s Single Origin Negroni (Cacao)

5. What is your drink of choice?

A Negroni, six days out of seven. On day seven, the holy grail, Welch’s white grape juice. Also, I have a weird love for flat Coca-Cola.

6. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Paper-thin sliced Mortadella — the one with the little bits of pistachios. Would work as a blanket as well.

7. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

At this specific moment, all the Covid restrictions that we still have to deal with, while the rest of the world is moving on. F&B and hospitality sectors are on their knees, and I can’t wait to see Hong Kong standing up and hopefully get back to normality.

8. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Cuba — has been on my list for a long time. For a bartender, Cuba is one of the Meccas. Like the Vatican for a Christian. It’s a country so rich in history, especially bar history. One of my dreams for sure is to have a Mojito at La Bodeguita del Medio and a Daiquiri at La Floridita, while staring at Hemingway’s statue.

9. What is your greatest fear?

Heights. I’m an atheist but I usually pray when I am on a plane, probably grabbing the hand of whoever is sitting next to me [laughs]. Also, I’m anxious about the idea of wasting time and being dragged into a lazy loophole. Last but not least, pineapple on pizza.

10. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Warm McDonald’s Apple Pie and pizza margherita. Then a “creation” of mine, crisps and Nutella. Can you all please give it a try?!

11. What is one movie everyone should see?

I can’t only pick one, but I’ll give you my top four: Terminator 2, The Godfather, There Will Be Blood (How good is Daniel Day-Lewis?), and Shawshank Redemption.

12. What is your typical Sunday like?

Hanging out with friends or simply chilling at home. I like to start the day with a run along the pier and maybe a light lunch. In summertime, I often hit the beach. Maybe a BBQ in Shek O, or simply reading something on a Kindle. In the evening, we have a ritual with my Italian crew. We go to church, meaning we grab pizza, and after a drink at Coa or Honky Tonks. If not too late, I like to get on a call with my family or friends back in Europe.

13. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Tokyo in springtime, Acapulco in winter, Rome in spring and Mykonos in summer.

14. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

Nelson Mandela, James Cameron, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, Bruce Wayne, Michelle Obama.

15. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

“Starman” by David Bowie.

16. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Sun Yat Sen Park at night.

17. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

18. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Sunday lunch at my grandparents with my whole family. I would hide underneath the kitchen table where my Grandma Ida used to roll fresh pasta. I remember lifting my hand trying to steal bits of the raw pasta. It is such a powerful memory because it gives me the realization of how fast time goes, and the importance of checking in on the people we love.

19. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

When I was a kid, like very little, I got signed up by my mom for a choir. During the official performances, I was always pretending to sing, moving my mouth like in playback mode. I used to be terribly shy when I was a kid. Also, I’ve actually never finished law school — I’m not sharing this interview with my parents, by the way. [laughs]

Argo’s Red Rock Sazerac.

20. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

The scent of freshly made coffee in the morning and the smell of fresh paint.

21. Are you a good cook? What is your best dish?

To retain my Italian passport, I basically tell everyone that I’m a great cook. In reality, I’m very average [laughs]. I tend to overcook everything, hence why I am never allowed to cook expensive stuff. Recently I’ve raised my game up though by finally buying an oven — not sure why I haven’t done it earlier. I make some pretty tasty turmeric potatoes, although the ace up on my sleeves is Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, al dente!

22. Have you ever experienced love at first sight?

Every time I get back to my hometown, Rome.

23. What energises you about your work?

The vision, creativity and frustration before giving birth to a great idea. I love drawing in my head “big picture” ideas and then I try as much as I can to turn them into reality. Also, in equal measure, whenever I make our guests happy, and they come back; there’s no better feeling.

24. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

I’m kind of a hypochondriac at times so it’d be interesting to be Dr. House, probably to exorcise this anxiety of mine. On the other end, thinking about my law studies, I feel that in a parallel universe I could have become a pretty good Saul Goodman.

25. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

Human trafficking.

26. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

Quitting my law studies to start working in a tiny bar in Rome. It was a very scary decision, since I was already 24 and yet didn’t really figure out what to do with my life. I had this idea of failure which haunted me for a while, but I was also very stubborn and quickly felt that the hospitality industry was where I belonged.

27. Your go-to coffee order?

Double Espresso.

Lorenzo would also like you to know that he’ll be in Singapore, doing a pop-up at the world-renowned bar ATLAS. In Hong Kong, the bar will host their next “Friends of Argo” event in September, and he says “it is going to be SWEEEET.” Additionally, Argo will launch a new menu in mid-October, plus “two new products developed in collaborations with local beverage heroes“ — so, you know. Stay tuned.

Argo, Four Seasons Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8882