27 Questions: Natalie Chow, founder of KIBO

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Natalie Chow, founder of sustainable shoe brand, KIBO.

The first time I had coffee with Natalie several years ago, she gifted me a few bar soaps that she was selling at the time. It was years before every brand began promoting zero-waste and biodegradable materials. Chow knew her passion early on and has since created her own lane to success and sustainability.

Having worked in the beauty industry, Chow noticed the amount of waste produced by overconsumption and how corporations exploit workers. She had a lingering feeling that she had to do something about it. During her maternity leave, she didn’t want to return to her original job, thus began the research on sustainable materials and production processes that create good for the planet and its people.

With the concept of repurposing in mind, Chow launched her shoe brand KIBO two years ago, meaning “hope and second chances” in Japanese. The sneakers are made from leather trimmings from factories, recycled plastic waste and other natural substances. Its latest innovation — the Apple Kicks, recently dropped at an exclusive pop-up at K11 Musea, gives apples new life, using vegan leathers made with waste from juicing farms. Other than going back to nature, Chow has also been delving into Web3. First showcased at the Artaverse, customers can print NFTs on the shoes, or choose their own image to have it pixelated by the staff.

Before you check out the extremely comfortable cool kicks, get to know the apple queen.

27 Questions: Natalie Chow

Name: Natalie Chow

Age: 37

Neighbourhood: Tin Hau

Occupation: Momtrepreneur

KIBO’s pop-up at K11 Musea

1. What is your life motto?

Never stop learning. If Bill Gates reads 50 books a year and takes notes, then there aren’t any excuses for us to stay in our comfort zones.

2. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Braintoss — for people like me who have a hundred ideas and thoughts a day, it’s an app where you can record your notes, voice or text, and it gets sent to your email, so you don’t forget stuff.

3. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Noodles. I’m a true Asian.

4. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

A lock in my bathroom to get away from my kids!

5. What is your biggest regret in life?

I wish I had more exposure to entrepreneurship as a student. I never thought it was an option because I was brought up to think climbing the corporate ladder was the only way to success. I wish I had broader perspectives at a much younger age.

6. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Scandanavia. I can’t wait to take my kids to Santa Town!

7. When did you last ride the Star Ferry?

I used to work in TST and took the ferry quite often — and every single time I am stunned at the gorgeous skyscraper the city offers.

8. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

Pre-smartphone, social media dating days — yes, I’m a dinosaur. The waiting and the anticipation of seeing someone is very romantic. I don’t think my kids will ever be standing and waiting with anticipation for a girl anymore with the devices we have today.

9. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

If you can order iced lemon tea with reduced syrup, extra ice, and change your instant noodles to macaroni in one sentence.

10. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

Nic Vujicic, Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon, Mother Teresa and my husband Simon.

11. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

‘Yellow” by Coldplay. It never gets old!

12. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

The mountains. Hong Kong is a very blessed city surrounded by beautiful mountains.

13. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

Melting-pot. It’s one word if it’s hyphenated, right? It’s a melting-pot with cultures from all over the world, values, habits, food, language. Love it!

14. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

The smell of cupcakes my mum made after school. I’m pretty sure they were pre-mixed, but I thought they were the best thing in the world.

15. What is one thing you’ve never revealed to your parents?

I’ve snuck out almost every single weekend since I turned 16.

16. What is your unique party trick?

I make awesome mulled wine!

17. Do you have a catch phrase?

See Darn La. (Cantonese for “It’s okay, doesn’t matter, nevermind”.)

18. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

My true love at first sight was when I had my first born in my arms at the hospital bed. How can I fall so deeply in love with someone whom I’ve never met? It’s quite incredible.

19. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? which do you wear the most often?

Silly question. I only ever wear KIBO!

KIBO Apple Kicks in Apple Green and Blush

20. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life?

Alone forever. Being alone doesn’t mean you’re missing out on life! I can think of so many things I can do alone and live vibrantly — travel and learn a language, pick up an instrument, volunteer… the list goes on.

21. What is the last dream you remember waking up to?

I often have the wackiest dreams. Recently I dreamt that I was panicking at my own wedding because my eyeliner would vanish every time I tried to draw a line… first world wedding dilemma!

22. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

I have received many well-intentioned words of advice throughout my life — especially when I started my own business. Someone told me to always remind myself why I started this journey. I find that incredibly encouraging because it’s so easy to lose track with all the distractions: finances, the latest technology, the trendiest design or even competitors in the space. However, if I always hold true to what I believe in the first place; to make sustainable & ethical consumption a norm, it keeps me going.

The worst advice: “Why don’t you get a part-time job so you can look after your kids?” I love spending time with my kids and I have full respect for FTM (full-time mums), but it is a personal choice and I just wish for people to look beyond me, and many other women, as a mother — a role I take a huge pride in! Motherhood is beautiful, but it doesn’t define who I am and what I want to become.

23. What energises you about your work?

I remind myself why I do what I do.

24. Start your life again at age 15 with all the knowledge you have now, or fast forward 10 years?

Why would anybody want to fast forward life?

25. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

Maybe Chandler from Friends? I mean, who doesn’t like Chandler?

26. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

Equality. Gender, race, socio-economic status…

27. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

Getting married! Scariest but also the best thing that’s happened to me. Scary because marriage is beyond pretty dresses and flowers, it’s a lifetime commitment you gotta work through! But also an incredible journey I’m very grateful to be experiencing.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Natalie Chow)