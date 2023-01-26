27 Questions: Tung Tung @ Pomato, actress, host and content creator

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Tung Tung, an actress, host and content creator who rose to prominence as part of the YouTube group Pomato.

As a core member of one of the biggest YouTube channels in Hong Kong, Christy Choi a.k.a. Tung Tung is no stranger to the avid YouTube watcher. After joining comedy platform Pomato in 2016, Tung Tung found herself on a steady rise to fame along with her channel mates. Today, in addition to Pomato’s 508k subscribers on YouTube and 520k followers on Instagram, Tung Tung herself has amassed over 268k fans who follow her content on Instagram closely. Head over to her social media channels to check out her Reels and videos — you’re in for a good laugh.

27 Questions: Tung Tung @ Pomato

Name: Tung Tung

Age: 24

Neighbourhood: Tsuen Wan

Occupation: Actress, host and content creator

1. What was your first job?

Being a video creator for Pomato is my first full-time job. I didn’t hesitate to join when Ko Ling and Ka Fu invited me and now I have so much fun being a performer and creator. No regrets!

2. What is your drink of choice?

My all-time favourite is iced lemon tea with no sugar, the kind that can only be ordered at a cha chaan teng. It always refreshes me. But sugar is not good for my health, my skin and my mind, so I’ve been drinking sugar-free beverages for the past three years, only allowing myself one or two treat days per month.

3. When was the last time you drove a car?

At the end of April, during my first driving exam — I failed. I was driving a manual-gear van and I was so so so nervous. I didn’t see a taxi coming from my left and I was stopped by my examiner at the first intersection.

4. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

My bed is the best place in my apartment, and definitely in the whole world. Coupled with my Sesame Street bed sheets and my super warm duvet, it’s where I can truly relax after work. No one touches my bed without showering first and if anyone dares, I would punch them in the face!

5. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I’ve tried really hard to be a morning person but I fail most of the time. I usually go to sleep at 2am and wake up at 10am. This routine makes it impossible for me to be the next Bill Gates.

6. What is your biggest regret in life?

When I realised I lost my dearest towel, which I named my WIFE. WIFE was a towel with Hello Kitty prints that my grandma bought me when I was five years old. I slept, cried and even travelled with it. But now I’ve lost it…

7. How often do you prepare your own meals?

Two times a month, usually on Sundays. I love preparing dinner for my family. My grandma’s favourite dish is mushroom cream soup. Dîner chez moi!

8. What is your greatest fear?

I’m afraid of so many things. Right now, removing my wisdom teeth is my greatest fear because I hate pain.

9. When did you last ride the Star Ferry? What were you doing/where did you go?

I last took the Star Ferry after dinner with friends in Central. We all live in the New Territories so we ride the Star Ferry as a post-dinner activity whenever we get the chance.

10. What is one movie everyone should see?

Cars is my all-time favourite. Lightning McQueen is super charming and definitely boyfriend material.

11. What is your typical Sunday like?

Strolling with my grandma and being a Cooking Mama.

12. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Before, when I wanted alone time, I would board a bus to the airport. Looking out the window with my headphones on helped clear my messy mind. But nowadays, I don’t really enjoy being alone that much.

13. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Playing with other kids in the park is my happiest memory. Playtime was precious because I was only allowed to go outside during the holidays. I loved Mid-Autumn Festival too, because that was the only time I could go outside at night. My favourite game was “Ho Ma”.

14. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

Different scents represent different memories in my life. It’s hard to pick one because each one of them is unique and precious to me. But I would say Le Petit Marseillais’ rose shampoo reminds me of the days when I volunteered in France.

15. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

Mrs Lo from my secondary school is the teacher I feel closest to in my heart. She shared some wise words on the day I received my graduation certificate, which later became my motto: “It’s not necessary to be an outstanding person, but you must have a clear conscience.”

16. What is your unique party trick?

Pre-drink! I’m quite shy and not a party person, so I always try and drink a little beforehand to get myself in a party mood — but of course don’t drink too much! I used this trick when I was in France. My French might’ve sucked, but I enjoyed the parties all the same! Bonne santé!

17. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

I have a UFO-like birthmark on my back. I might be an alien.

18. How many countries have you been to?

I feel so lucky that I had the chance to study and volunteer in France for two to three months. I went on short trips to Lyon, Lille, Geneva, Brussels, Amsterdam and London during that time.

19. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life? Why?

Never be alone for a single moment for sure! I’d be so sad if I had no one to chat with or to accompany me to yumcha.

20. What is the last dream you remember waking up to?

I can barely remember my dreams. The last dream I do remember was about a tiger chasing a small animal. I Googled what it meant and the results said I was going to face some difficulties in the near future. 🥲

21. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

Trust myself and be more confident.

22. What energises you about your work?

Being with my dear Pomato teammates is the best energy bar for me. Every day any silly gag can easily crack us up.

23. Start your life again at age 15 with all the knowledge you have now, or fast forward 10 years?

Start my life again at age 15! I believe, with all the knowledge I have now, I could get into university at 16, finish my degree at 17 and get my driving license at 18! Perfect! Easy peasy!

24. If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about the world, what would it be?

I’d fix people’s painful teeth so they don’t have to see the dentist.

25. Do you believe in astrology? Why or why not?

I don’t fully believe in astrology because there’s no proof of its validity. But still, I love the stories behind it, especially after watching Saint Seiya. I’m so proud to be a Sagittarius.

26. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

Singing in front of thousands of people is the scariest thing I’ve done so far. Ever since I sang terribly in front of all my schoolmates and teachers when I was in primary school, I’ve been so afraid to do it again. Pomato’s It’s Time Now show gave me the chance to sing and yesss I enjoyed performing on stage so much.

27. A genie gives you three wishes — what are they?

Be about to speak French fluently, eat but never get fat and for everyone to be healthy.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Tung Tung @ Pomato)