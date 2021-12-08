27 Questions: Vivien Lau, founder of Vive Cake Boutique

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Vivien Lau.

It’s finally December. The month of epic indulgence and feasting, topped off with exquisite centrepieces in the form of pies and cakes. Ah, these are truly some of the best times of life. With most of us staying in Hong Kong over the festive season, we may want to pair our homely celebrations with something as delicious as they are beautiful; a cake from Vive Cake Boutique, perhaps?

Rosy Merry / Vive Cake Boutique

The launch of her brand

Introducing Vivien Lau, a self-taught cake designer who, in 2014, started her brand as an online enterprise to create cakes for private customers. Through simple word-of-mouth, her signature style of elegant and feminine, yet originally unconventional cakes took social media by storm, leading her to launch her first pop-up in The Pulse in 2015. Since then, Lau has opened her street-facing store in H Queen, decked out in her trademark pink and sleek marble.

Lau is married to local singer-songwriter Anson Poon, with whom she shares adorable 10-month-old twin boys. Her goals for the future are to open another outlet for expand her business, be more involved in charity and to keep creating beautiful works.

Vive Cake Boutique / H Queen’s

Name: Vivien Lau

Age: 34

Neighbourhood: Central

Occupation: Cake Shop Owner / Designer

1. What is your life motto?

“The only way to create great things is to love what you create.”

2. Who is your role model?

My mother.

3. What was your first job?

I studied Biomedical Sciences in Imperial College, so my first job was as an attachment at a hospital.

4. What is your drink of choice?

Tea! Any teas.

5. When was the last time you drove a car?

Today.

Vivien Lau / Vive Cake Boutique

6. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

The kitchen island where I spent most time decorating cakes, baking and working.

7. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Night owl for sure.

8. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Lightroom. I use it every day.

9. What would you do if you won the lottery?

Give 1/3 to charity, 1/3 to my parents, and the remaining to invest in a dream house for my kids.

10. What is your biggest regret in life?

Not spending more time with my grandmother.

11. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

The horrible humidity.

12. What is the top destination on your bucket list?

Iceland!

13. What is your typical Sunday like?

I try to spend more time with family. It’ll start with breakfast, preparing and feeding solid meals for my kids, followed by a family lunch, and then we mainly play and chill at home.

14. What is your greatest fear?

Losing someone I love.

15. What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

Eating cup noodles at midnight.

16. What is one movie everyone should see?

Greenbook.

17. How often do you prepare your own meals?

About two to three times a week.

18. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

The moment my twins were born in this world.

19. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Japan.

20. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

The spirit of never giving up.

21. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

“ABC”. Just kidding! My husband’s songs!

22. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Somewhere with a sea view.

23. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

The smell of my babies!

24. Do you have a catch phrase?

“What a perfect timing!”

25. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

Nah. I can’t tell even if I did, haha, my husband is right next to me.

26. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? Which do you wear the most often?

Maybe around 40? I wear my Nike sneakers the most.

27. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life? Why?

Never be alone for a single moment. I could not imagine a world without sharing moments with anyone.

Blushing Tree / Vive Cake Boutique

