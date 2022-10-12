27 Questions: Yeeki Lo, tattoo artist and founder of Yeeki Tattoo

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same amount of time it takes to sit through a casual speed date. This week, we speak to Yeeki Lo, tattoo artist and founder of studio, Yeeki Tattoo.

Yeeki Lo lives for the present.

At fifteen, she got her first tattoo. What of? A bicycle-shaped letter “Y” behind her ear. How’d she do it? She convinced a classmate, miraculously, to lend her five-hundred Hong Kong dollars. An apprentice at seventeen, Yeeki quickly transcended her then limited drawing experience. Today, she blooms beyond labels as an artist, founder of Yeeki Tattoo and mother, captivating with a strength of unfiltered authenticity.

Yeeki’s story is filled with these serendipitous moments. Sipping on an iced long black, she recounts her life as just “so random”, laughing in a way that exudes a fondness for intuitive growth rather than impulsivity. Like many of us, Yeeki often thinks about the person she is becoming. Unlike most, she chooses not to sit back. Instead, she leans into what calls for her, a bravery she attributes to her mother, the strongest person she knows.

This strive to be and to do better translates into Yeeki’s diverse tattooing style. Whether it be intricate fine lines, hyperrealism, abstract geometric or lettering, she is a rare breed of artist who is unafraid to try it all, and succeeds in doing it well. Lately, she’s felt a pull towards tribal, energised to spontaneously create and ink on the spot. When it comes to client interactions, this element of trust is key for Yeeki. All she wants is for you to look and feel good.

Speaking to Yeeki, I am reminded that tattooing is an art of symbiotic expression. With our chosen artist we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, sharing for a moment our wants and sacred memories. In exchange, we take with us a glimpse of who they are and what they stand for. Sitting across Yeeki, the words directed expansion comes to mind. Soon, she will be in further exploration, guest spotting in Taiwan with award-winning tattoo artist, Josh Lin, this late November.

With a soul forever onwards, Yeeki evolves unapologetically on her own terms.

27 Questions with Tattoo Artist Yeeki Lo:

Name: Yeeki Lo

Age: 27

Neighbourhood: Central

Occupation: Tattoo Artist

1. What is your life motto?

Don’t look back on what destroyed you, keep moving on.

2. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

Spicy eggplant with minced pork (魚香茄子), my favourite Cha Chaan Teng food.

3. Who is your role model?

My mum. She is the bravest and strongest woman in the world. Whenever I feel lost or down, she is the best guide.

4. What was your first job?

Waitress at a Japanese restaurant.

5. Which phone app do you think more people should know about?

Snapseed, it’s very similar to Photoshop but easier to use.

6. What is your biggest regret in life?

I didn’t take good care of my eyesight when I was a kid. Now I’m basically half-blind if I don’t wear glasses.

7. What is your greatest fear?

That my mum is actually getting old.

8. What is one movie everyone should see?

Old Boy, a Korean movie. It amazed me the first time I watched it. The soundtrack and actors are fantastic, the ending is CRAZY!

9. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

Taiwan, because of the friendly people and food.

10. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

When you’re always proud to speak Cantonese.

11. If you could invite any five people in the world to your dream dinner party, who would they be?

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Leslie Cheung, partner (@the_bomber_barber) and best work mate Lok Jai (@jusinktattoo).

12. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

“All By Myself” – Celine Dion

13. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Home sweet home.

14. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

Sticky.

15. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

The smell of my baby’s face.

16. Are you a good cook? What is your best dish?

I’m a terrible cook, I can only cook instant noodles.

17. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

Wong Chun Yin. He was my PE teacher as well as my mentor and biggest supporter from a very early age.

18. Do you have any favourite tattoos or special birthmarks? What is it?

A big black out tattoo on my kneecap that I did myself. It took me six hours, I was in such crazy pain!

19. What is the last dream you remember waking up to?

Spiders all over my room, this dream happened this morning!

20. What would you do if you won the lottery?

I would definitely put half of the money into charity. The rest would be used to build a dream house for my family.

21. What’s the best or worst career advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t always draw with a ruler.

22. What energises you about your work?

When people trust me. It’s my proudest wealth.

23. If you could do it all over again, what is one thing you would do differently?

Getting a bodysuit tattoo instead of all the little pieces on my body.

24. If you were a TV show character, who would you be and why?

Jen from The IT Crowd. I would be laughing every single day.

25. Your go-to coffee order?

Iced Americano.

26. What’s the scariest thing you’ve ever done, and why?

Taking out two wisdom teeth at the same time.

27. A genie gives you three wishes — what are they?

I would give all three wishes to my mum and my kid.

Follow Yeeki on Instagram here to stay updated on when her books are open!

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Yeeki Lo)