Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal’s net worth: The lavish lifestyle of the Piramal’s Executive Director

Living
13 Dec 2022 06:25 PM

Sreetama Basu

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed twins on November 19, 2022, and it’s been double the joy for the Ambanis and the Piramals. The couple tied the knot in December 2018, in a jaw-dropping, record-smashing lavish wedding. While everything about the Ambanis is uber luxurious, let’s take a look at Anand Piramal’s net worth.

Executive Director of Piramal Group of Companies, Anand Piramal is currently responsible for running the financial services businesses of the group. One of India’s most trusted and diversified NBFCs, Piramal Group has ventured into affordable home lending, construction finance, SME lending and digital embedded finance. Anand Piramal looks after Piramal’s Alternatives business, which includes several financial institutions as its partners. Taking a deeper look at Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal’s net worth, financial assets and luxurious lifestyle.

Anand Piramal net worth

Son of Ajay Piramal, Anand Piramal is the heir to the Piramal empire. Besides running the financial services businesses, Isha Ambani’s husband also runs Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the group, majorly operating in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi, Byculla, Thane, Mulund, Kurla, Lower Parel and Worli areas. He also founded a rural healthcare start-up called Piramal eSwasthya.

While not much is known about Anand Piramal’s net worth in 2022, his father Ajay Piramal has a net worth of a whopping USD 310 million (Rs 25, 596 crores approx).

Early life and education

Born on October 25, 1985, Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He pursued a master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

He was elected as the youngest president by the Youth Wing of the 100-year-old Indian Merchant Chambers. Anand Piramal was also conferred with the Hurun Real Estate Unicorn of the Year Award in 2017 by Hurun India. He also has the Young Business Leader Award by Hello! Magazine in 2018 in his kitty.

Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal’s house

The business tycoon likes to maintain a low-key life, away from the media glare. However, he moved to a luxurious royal house in Bandra, Mumbai, Gulita, after marrying Isha Ambani, which was a gift from the Piramals.

Image: Courtesy viralbhayani/Instagram

Gulita is a five-storey property featuring high-ceiling and spacious rooms with grand chandeliers, a private swimming pool, a 3-storey basement parking, a diamond room, several dining spaces, and a magnificent temple.

Image: Courtesy bollywoodmoviemania/Instagram

Apart from this, the house also features lift elevators indoors with complete security, separate office spaces, and a salon run by reputed make-up artists.

Anand Piramal’s fleet of luxury cars

Gulita is bustling with luxury cars owned by the ED of Piramal Group. A Range Rover Sports, Mercedes Maybach 3600, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes Benz S350D, Aston Martin Rapide and a Lamborghini Gallardo are just some of the luxury cars that grace the garage at the Bandra home.

Hero Image: Courtesy bollywoodmoviemania/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Getty Images

Sreetama Basu

