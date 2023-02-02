Meet Bryan Johnson, the man who is spending USD 2 million a year to look 18 again

Bryan Johnson is the CEO of California-based neurotech company, Kernel. And, while that statement may not grab any attention, Johnson and his Project Blueprint surely do.

As part of Blueprint, 45-year-old Johnson reportedly spends USD 2 million per annum to reverse his age and flaunt the skin of a 28-year-old and the breathing capability of an 18-year-old. Not just that, he seems to have embarked on a quest to get a hold of nature’s mechanisms and discover the secret to youth.

Know more about the ‘young man’ Bryan Johnson and his Project Blueprint

What is Project Blueprint?

2 yrs of Blueprint:

.5.1 yrs epigenetic age reversal (world record)

.slowed my pace of aging by 24%

.perfect muscle & fat (MRI)

.50+ perfect biomarkers

.100+ markers < chronological age

.fitness tests = 18yr old

.Body runs 3F° cooler Available to all: https://t.co/Ye5mQPH9NH — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) January 18, 2023

Johnson’s firm has been actively operating Project Blueprint and over the last two years, he has been successful in reversing his epigenetic age by 5.1 years, creating a mega world record. On this trial journey, Johnson is backed by a team of 30 doctors who are keeping a tab on all his bodily activities and are on the lookout for a routine to reverse the ageing of all his organs. This incredibly ambitious team is led by a 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician, Oliver Zolman, as per Bloomberg.

After a rigorous couple of years, Johnson has managed to achieve the heart of a 37-year-old along with the skin of a 28-year-old and a lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

Diet, medications and other routines that Bryan Johnson follows

Project Blueprint is no easy task but Johnson and Zolman are ready to push the limits and go to any extent to find the pot of gold and achieve eternal youthfulness. From a strict vegan diet consisting of just 1977 calories to rigorous high-intensity exercises thrice a week, there’s a lot that goes behind changing the rules of nature.

Bloomberg mentions that Johnson has to wear glasses to ward off blue light for two hours before sleeping. It says, “Each month, he also endures dozens of medical procedures, some quite extreme and painful, then measures their results with additional blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds and colonoscopies.”

Hearing my face is not an 18 yr old👴🏻; commencing project Baby Face icyw, we’ve focused on maximally slowing my speed of aging, now at .76 (ranking #1 on leaderboard). Caloric restriction (25%) being a primary driver, which also has the harmless side effect of facial volume loss — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) January 29, 2023

As part of Project Blueprint, Bryan starts his day at 5 in the morning with two dozen supplements, medicines, and green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. He also monitors his body fat, heart rate fluctuations and blood glucose levels. He even has a machine that tracks the number of erections he has at night, apparently, they are as many as a teenager’s.

Bryan Johnson told Bloomberg, “What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable.”

Besides fitness and health, he also takes special care to reverse any signs of skin ageing as well. Johnson applies seven daily creams, goes for weekly acid peeling sessions and laser therapy and even steers clear of sunlight.

Criticism and shortcomings

As per the Bloomberg report, Johnson has had to face a fair share of criticism for such an eccentric experimentation medical procedure.

While there is no doubt that what Johnson has been doing is path-breaking, there is little to no evidence or medical backing that it can ever be applicable to the general masses. Hence in such cases, no amount of creams, juices or cosmetic therapies can reverse the scenario.

