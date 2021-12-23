Cheat Day: Graham Long, executive chef of The Continental

Hong Kong boasts one of the most dynamic dining scenes on the planet, filled with culinarians and tastemakers galore. In our Cheat Day column, we spotlight some of the top players in the kitchen and behind the bar, delving into their personal favourites during their days off. This week, we speak to Graham Long of The Continental.





The Continental’s new look

Earlier this year, The Continental reopened their doors with a brand new look and refreshed menus by new Executive Chef Graham Long.

“From the outset when I was first approached about The Continental, I had a pretty clear idea of what the plan was,” he says. “It reminded me of those great classic European bistros and grand cafes. I wanted to keep things relatively simple and focus on good classic cooking but also try to use some modern techniques in the preparation process.”

What’s the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?

To never stop trying to learn and improve. I still do every day, especially working in different cities and with new ingredients. Most of my team are local so it’s always great to see what they think of things and introducing me to new ideas and techniques.

Do you cook when you are home? Which is a go-to dish for you?

Not as much as I probably should! And in a city like Hong Kong, there are so many places to go and eat, but if I do cook at home, I like quite homely things like a lasagna or a chicken pie!

What are your signature dishes? Tell us about it.

There are a few dishes that have made a mark so far. The Confit Duck and Foie Gras Terrine look simple in their presentation, but it takes a lot of technique to achieve the end result. Our Truffle Stuffed Roast Chicken Breast has also been a favourite — a really simple dish that relies on good clean flavours. To finish we’ve made a sticky toffee pudding with Chinese red dates instead of Medjool, and Young Master pale ale. I wanted to celebrate the fact we are in Hong Kong but keep the classic feel of a good sticky toffee pudding!

Which are your five go-to dishes/drinks in restaurants or bars in Hong Kong?

It’s hard to narrow it down! Neighbourhood’s roast chicken with rice and morels is amazing; such confident cooking. Chaat in the Rosewood is probably the best Indian food I’ve had anywhere.

If you want a great steak then head to Rex Wine & Grill. ThinkWine on Shelley street is great and has a good wine list and relaxed atmosphere. And for fine dining without all the faff, Arcane is one of the best in town.

Learn more about or make a booking at The Continental here.