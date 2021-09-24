Home > Living > People > Cheat Day: Laura Prabowo, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Penicillin and Dead&
Cheat Day: Laura Prabowo, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Penicillin and Dead&
Living
24 Sep 2021 11:00 AM

Cheat Day: Laura Prabowo, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Penicillin and Dead&

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
Cheat Day: Laura Prabowo, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Penicillin and Dead&
Living
Cheat Day: Laura Prabowo, Co-Founder and Managing Director for Penicillin and Dead&

Hong Kong boasts one of the most dynamic dining scenes on the planet, filled with culinarians and tastemakers galore. In our Cheat Day column, we spotlight some of the top players in the kitchen and behind the bar, delving into their personal favourites during their days off. This week, we speak to Laura Prabowo of Penicillin and Dead&

Laura Prabowo

Laura Prabowo is a woman you don’t forget. Vivacious, charming and hardworking, she is the other half of the Prabowo power-couple; her husband being Agung Prabowo, previously of MO Bar and The Old Man.  

“I graduated from tourism school and knew immediately I wanted to bartend,” she says. “I was inspired by how cool the bartenders looked with their individual flairs and mixing drinks. It motivated me so much that I applied for a job as a bartender right after school.” 

Despite her enthusiasm, Prabowo’s path was not without its difficulties. 

“Everyone looked at me with such a critical eye. ‘Bartending is a job for men only,’ they would say. That was the response I got from almost every hotel or independent bar I applied for. I refused to give up until, one day, a new jazz club opened at the Aston Hotel, Jakarta, and they took a chance on me.” 

Penicillin bar

Now, the Prabowo and her husband manage Penicillin and Dead& along with fellow co-owners Roman and Katy Ghale.  

Do you have a signature drink? Tell us about it.  

I have quite a few signature drinks. A special one I made with Fireball won first prize at the LKF Cocktail Street Competition! 

What’s the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?  

‘It can be a dark world when you decide to go into bartending. Whatever happens, stand strong.’ 

This is gold for me, and advice that I still practice until now. 

Which are your five go-to dishes/drinks in restaurants or bars in Hong Kong? 

  • At The Diplomat, I can’t get enough of John Nugent’s Irish coffee and signature burger.
  • The Wise King Hong Kong
    I’ve always loved the Pistachio Sour from my brother Sandeep Kumar at The Wise King.
  • Where to drink in Hong Kong - Tell Camellia
    I can’t get enough of tea cocktails from Gagan Gurung at Tell Camellia. Also, their momos are delicious!
  • Whisky & Words
    Deven at Whisky & Words. They have something like 400 different bottles from around the world and have won several accolades.
  • negroni-week-2021-penicillin
    I have to say Penicillin’s One Tree: One native tree is planted in the endangered Kalimantan rainforest area in Borneo, Indonesia for each serve.
Laura Prabowo’s favourites

Drinks Bartenders Hong Kong Culture People cheat day Penicillin Dead& Laura Prabowo
You might also like ...
Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
People Dining Drinks Beauty Tech Wellness Art Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

[instagram-feed num=4 cols=2 class=sidebar]

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk