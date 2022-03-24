How to Succeed: Christopher Liang, CEO of Paragon Trading Asia and Ciel Watch

In this edition of ‘How to Succeed’, we speak to Christopher Liang — CEO and Chairman of Paragon Trading Asia and Ciel Watch — on his journey from social drinker to beverage distributor and how success is a by-product of diving headfirst into something you’re really, really passionate about.

Unlike the very pitstops the following passages hope to divulge, the big W’s in Christopher Liang’s life and work do not oscillate adjacent to answering the who, what, when, where, why — and sometimes how. Rather, Liang’s W’s are much more fun: it’s the wines, whiskies, water and watches that really hold his attention these days.

Because those overfilled glasses of Pinot Noir you swish, sip and nurse every evening? Their journey from late-summer vines to the top of your kitchen counter is one that takes logistics; takes expertise, know-how and someone at the other end liking, then purchasing said wine for your eventual enjoyment.

Paragon Trading Asia, for which Liang leads as CEO and Chairman, does just this.

Helming a drinks portfolio that includes the finest hand-harvested wines from New Zealand, spirits from Ireland and premium, plastic-free water backed by a Fortune 500 company, Paragon Trading Asia imports only the very best from each category for the Asia-Pacific market.

But, like all gentlemen of culture, Liang has interests well beyond whatever’s printed on his business card.

Quality wine would last at least ten years and quality whiskey at least fifty. A quality Swiss watch? With adequate care and handling — a lifetime! Christopher Liang

He might be clutching two fingers of Irish Silkie at the ends of his fingertips, but look wrist-ward and you’ll be confronted with yet another time-forged passion: Swiss watches. Ciel Watch — “‘Ciel’ means ‘sky’ in French,” explains Liang, “and just so happens to be one of my favourite colour as well as a homophone of my initials!” — is Liang’s own private-label Swiss watch brand and a testament to his demonstrated love for things of quality, of craftsmanship. Of things that conquer time itself. Of things that last.

Paragon Trading Asia’s Christopher Liang drinks to success: