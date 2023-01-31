G.E.M: 10 fascinating facts about Hong Kong’s music sensation

Gloria Tang Sze-wing, popularly known as G.E.M (Get Everybody Moving), has carved a niche in the global music scene, especially resonating with Gen Z. The Hong Kong singer/ songwriter’s popularity has grown manifold ever since her debut in 2008 with the self-titled EP G.E.M, while her later studio albums including My Secret, Xposed, Heartbeat have broken major records.

From making it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list to being the youngest star with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, G.E.M’s exponential rise to global fame at such a young age is nothing short of inspirational. Let’s dive into the pop star’s illustrious life and career – here are 10 interesting facts about her you may not know (yet).

10 fascinating facts about Hong Kong’s pop star G.E.M.

1. G.E.M comes from a musical family

The Shanghai-born artist was raised by music aficionados, who cultivated the right spirit in her since childhood. Her mother graduated from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, while her grandmother was a vocal coach. Her grandfather was also a part of an orchestra in the capacity of a saxophonist and her uncle was a violinist. Thanks to her family’s musical endowments, she started writing songs at the nascent age of 5.

2. G.E.M won many accolades at the beginning of her career

While the artist started her musical stint at the age of 7, she bagged her first recording deal with Hummingbird Music after appearing in the 2006 singing competition titled Spice It Up. It was in 2008 that she released her first self-titled EP G.E.M, comprising Mandarin and Cantonese songs.

One of the singer’s major achievements came in 2011 when she held a three-day concert named Get Everybody Moving Tour in the Hung Hom Coliseum. It made her the youngest female artist in Hong Kong to perform at the landmark.

3. G.E.M amassed massive fame in Mainland China

After curating 3 albums in Hong Kong, G.E.M enrolled in the second edition of the Chinese singing show I Am a Singer. She bagged second place among many notable artists in the music fraternity. Her melodious covers of Beyonce’s If I Were A Boy and Jay Chou’s Tornado among others enticed fans across the mainland. Later, she graced Chinese shows like The Rap of China and The Coming One: Super Band.

4. She is a devout Christian whose songs reflect her faith

The singer has been vocal about her faith on social media, which also reverberates in her songs like Gloria, Heartbeat, and Walk on Water. She brought her Christian faith to the forefront in the 2022 album Revelation, which narrates the tale of a conversation with God.

5. G.E.M is the first female Chinese singer to set YouTube records

G.E.M is quite the trailblazer, having so many achievements and accolades to her account. She’s the first female Chinese singer to have four music videos surpass the 100 million view mark on YouTube. These include – Light Years Away, Goodbye, Tik Tok and Evil from the Heaven.

6. G.E.M is lovingly called ‘Taylor Swift of China’

For her incredible vocal range, the singer is often referred to as ‘Girl with Giant Lungs’ and ‘Young Diva with Giant Lungs’. The mainstream media also calls her ‘Taylor Swift of China’! Thanks to her explosive fanbase and ability to write her own music.

7. G.E.M believes love is her guiding force

G.E.M initially thought she was born for music and her sole responsibility was entertaining people on stage. However, she eventually found love to be the guiding force in her life. In a recent interview with Billboard, the artist mentioned, “Should I one day stop being a singer and leave the stage, love will then be the guiding force in my life.”

8. ‘G.E.M.: G-Force‘ is an inspiring documentary about the singer’s rise to stardom

Director Nick Wickham curated the music documentary encapsulating the singer’s journey from being an ordinary teenager to becoming China’s biggest female singer. The 90-minute film sheds light on her personal ordeals and the sacrifices she made to reach the pinnacle of success. G. Force is a must-see for all dreamers waiting to take that plunge.

9. She is the ultimate fashion diva

Apart from gracing the covers of leading magazines, you’ll find G.E.M at the front rows of fashion shows. Her dreamy on-stage attires also give major fashion inspiration. The singer likes to keep it simple on regular days, however, accessorising is key for her. In an interview with Jing Daily, G.E.M said she loves to add sunglasses, necklaces or watches to her outfits.

10. She won endless awards and nominations

The singer’s amazing range of music bagged her China Music Awards, KKBox Music Awards, Metro Showbiz Hit Awards, MTV Global Mandarin Music Awards and many more. She has won more than 140 awards in her career.

(Hero and feature image credits: gem0816/ Instagram)