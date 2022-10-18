HoYeon Jung is among the 10 most beautiful women in the world

A new list of the world’s most beautiful women is out, and South Korean star HoYeon Jung is on it alongside nine others from the world of fashion and entertainment.

Besides Jung, the list includes Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, supermodel Bella Hadid and music icons Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The list has been developed by cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London. It takes into account the design concept of the Golden Ratio.

What is the Golden Ratio?

Also known as Phi, Golden Ratio is a formula that calculates the perfect symmetry in design, which is pleasing to the eye. The mathematics of the Golden Ratio first originated in ancient Greece and has been part of several design-related calculations. However, the prefix ‘golden’ was attached to the mathematical ratio only in 1835 by German mathematician Martin Ohm.

When applied to faces, the Golden Ratio helps determine the most attractive face. According to the measurements, the most beautiful face will be the one which is closest to Phi — which is mathematically the number 1.618.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” Dr De Silva told Yahoo.

The 10 most beautiful women according to the science of Golden Ratio

HoYeon Jung

Jung is 10th on the list of the world’s most beautiful women, as per the Golden Ratio. She is best known for her Emmy-nominated role in Squid Game (2021). Jung, who was a model before earning acclaim for the Netflix show, received a score of 89.63 percent from Dr. De Silva.

Deepika Padukone

One of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, Padukone has the best eyebrows among all stars on the list, according to Dr. De Silva’s measurements. Her overall Golden Ratio score is 91.22 percent, placing her in the ninth position. She is best known internationally for the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017), alongside Vin Diesel.

Kim Kardashian

One of the world’s most followed celebrities on Instagram, Kardashian ranks eighth on the list with a score of 91.28 percent. A prominent face on the fashion circuit, too, the reality TV star has been making heads turn for Balenciaga, including an appearance in the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign on 31 August 2022.

Jourdan Dunn

Dunn is one of the world’s highest-paid models and made her runway debut in 2007. She has walked for fashion majors such as Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren and Prada. According to Dr. De Silva, Dunn’s facial measurements come to the Golden Ratio of 91.39 percent. As such, she is placed seventh on the list.

Taylor Swift

Sixth on the list is Swift — one of the most prominent artists in the entertainment industry. She has been ruling the world of music since her debut in 2006. Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards, eight No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list and 10 No.1 hits on the Billboard 200 list. Her Golden Ration score is 91.64 percent. On 28 August 2022, Swift announced that she will be releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, on 21 October.

Ariana Grande

One of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, Grande’s facial analysis earned her a score of 91.81 percent. Her forehead, according to Dr. De Silva’s calculations, has a ratio of 98 percent — the joint-highest among all ten celebrities alongside Zendaya. Some of the best albums by Ariana Grande are Positions, Sweetener and Yours Truly.

Beyoncé

With 28 awards, Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy wins for a female artist. Hailed universally as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in history, Beyoncé is also one of the most beautiful women in the world. She has the highest score for face shape among all 10 celebrities, at 99.6 percent. Her overall score of 92.44 percent places Beyoncé fourth on the list.

Bella Hadid

A supermodel, Hadid is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid. She has walked the runway for fashion labels like Tom Ford, Chanel, Givenchy and Balmain and fronted major campaigns for brands, including Dior. Her score of 94.35 percent places Hadid third on the list. Her eyes and her chin got the highest scores among all at 99.7 percent and 97.7 percent, respectively.

Zendaya

The much-loved actor of the Spider-Man films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Zendaya has a Golden Ration of 94.37 percent — the second-best on the list. She made history in 2022 when she won the Primetime Emmy award for Euphoria, becoming the first Black woman to win the award in the lead actress category twice and the youngest ever to do so.

Zendaya is as much famous as a fashion icon and singer as she is as an actor. She was included by TIME magazine in its 100 most influential people in the world list of 2022. Her lips and forehead were, according to the measurements, 99.5 percent and 98 percent — the highest in both categories.

Jodie Comer

Famous for her Emmy-winning performance in Killing Eve (2018–2022), Comer’s Golden Ration of 94.52 percent makes her the most beautiful woman in the world, according to measurements. Comer also scored the highest for her nose — 98.7 percent.

Dr. De Silva told Yahoo that the actor “was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

