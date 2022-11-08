Who is Karan Adani? Here’s everything you need to know about Gautam Adani’s son

The elder son of billionaire Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Karan Adani is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited (APSEZ) since 2016. Here’s everything you need to know about the elder son of the Adani Group.

Karan Adani is set to take over the Chair of the cement giant ACC with revenue worth US$1970422000. He will also be a non-executive director at Ambuja Cements, post the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC by the Adani family. But who is Karan Adani, the 35-year-old taking over such a huge fortune? We have found all the deets, so that you don’t have to. Here’s everything you need to know about Karan Adani.

Who is Karan Adani?

Early life and personal life

Karan Adani was born on April 7, 1987, in Gujarat and graduated from Purdue University in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He is married to Paridhi Shroff, daughter of one of the topmost corporate legal minds in India, Cyril Shroff.

To my best friend, partner in crime, wifey and the coolest mother ⁦@Paridhi_adani⁩!! Wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead. ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/JSVcXajRxc — Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) June 12, 2020

Career

After graduating from Purdue University in 2009, Karan joined Adani Ports & SEZ Limited (APSEZ). He was a part of the corporate career at Mundra port, which was the first ever mega project that was undertaken by the Adani group. He was mentored by Gautam Adani and family confidant Malay Mahadevia.

In 2016, he took over the operations and became the CEO.

In 2018, APSEZ acquired the Kattupalli port in Tamil Nadu from Larsen and Toubro, making it the 10th APSEZ port. This acquisition was led by Karan Adani.

In 2019, Karan’s portfolio grew further as he was named the head of Adani Group’s Airport projects, which has seven airports under it. They are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Mangalore International Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Trivandrum International Airport, and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Karan is known for his quick thinking and hands-on approach, which led him to playing an important role in the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC by the Adani Group.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons/Mainakchatterjee.tech, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons