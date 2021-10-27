27 Questions: Kevin Chu, Hong Kong actor and model

Hong Kong is a place brimming with talented and intriguing people. In our weekly 27 Questions column, we get up close and personal with the city’s notable personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, pivotal life moments, and hopes and dreams — all in roughly the same duration of a casual speed date. This week, we speak to entertainment artist Kevin Chu.

Kevin Chu is fast becoming the man of the moment in our local entertainment realm, so if you don’t have your eye on him yet, well, now’s the time.

Since coming into the scene in 2015 with movie To the Fore, Chu has been going from strength to strength, starring in numerous films the last couple of years. You’ll also spot his handsome face in various fashion campaigns around the city, most notably with Emporio Armani and ASUS.

“My career highlights have included filming with Andy Lau and Tony Leung, and being directed by the legendary Felix Chong,” he says. “Although I was nervous with that project, when I arrived on set everyone was very professional, and it definitely helped me become a better actor.”

Image provided by Kevin Chu

Name: Kevin Chu

Age: 32

Neighbourhood: North Point

Occupation: Actor, entertainer

1. What is your life moto?

Go hard, go crazy, joke a lot — but always be respectful.

2. What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten in Hong Kong?

Tai Ping Koon’s 粟米石斑飯 [corn and fish fillet rice].

3. Who is the best teacher you’ve ever had, what is one important lesson that they taught you?

I think a lot of people I’ve come across are my best teachers. You never know what you could learn by talking to people! But, I suppose my dad would be my best teacher if I must choose. He taught me: “When the cup of tea is too hot, let it cool a bit before drinking.”

4. What was your first job?

Working as a cashier back in Vancouver, Canada.

5. What is your drink of choice?

Depending on the situation — either whisky on the rocks or a glass of Pinot Noir always works for me.

6. When was the last time you drove a car?

In a commercial for a watch brand — it was a Porsche!

7. What energises you about your work?

The thrill, the excitement and the challenge. Acting is always full of surprises especially when you are on set working with your colleagues.

8. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

I can be both! Depending on what plans I have that day. But, always wake me up with a coffee, some fruits and two eggs.

9. If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

For survival purposes I would answer broccoli. If not for survival, I would most likely choose chocolate chip cookies.

10. What is the best thing in or about your apartment?

The spaciousness when I look outside my windows. And my rooftop!

11. What do you hate most about living in Hong Kong?

Definitely the hot and humid summer weathers, especially because I perspire way more than I need to.

12. How often do you prepare your own meals?

I would say I prepare my meals for work when I have time. I enjoy preparing breakfast the most. Two or three types of fruit, a couple of boiled eggs, muesli or oatmeal with nuts and honey, and a cup of black coffee is my to go for a fully charged ready-to-go day.

13. What is your greatest fear?

Having my Chinese name called out in full is my greatest fear because back when I was in primary or secondary school, when my Chinese name was called out in full, it meant I was in trouble.

14. What is one movie everyone should see?

The original Home Alone because it’s a Christmas classic, and it’s the reason why I chose my name Kevin.

15. Which moment in your life would you most like to relive?

Probably the days of when I was 5 or 6 years old. My parents would drive me and my sister around in the car playing songs from The Eagles or The Bee Gees. My sister and I would be sitting in the back checking out the awesome scenery in Vancouver — mountains, snow, forests — while we discussed whether we should eat our boogers or not.

16. What was the best gift you ever received?

I would say the coffee bean grinder I received from my dad lately because I happened to have the urge to buy a grinder but ended up not getting it for some reason. Then, I found out a few days later that my dad had bought me one. I felt really connected to him at that moment. And I love making coffee!

17. Would you rather never be alone for a single moment, or be alone for the rest of your life? Why?

I would rather never be alone for a single moment because I like to socialize and talk and have good moments with family, friends, or loved ones. I don’t think there would be too much purpose in anything if I were to live through it all by myself for the rest of my life.

18. Have you ever experienced love at first sight? Tell us about it.

Yes. I remember seeing her on the street. She turned around and looked back, and time kind of slowed down, just like that scene in Big Fish combined with some sort of shampoo commercial. I could not take my eyes off of her.

19. How many pairs of shoes do you currently own? Which do you wear the most often?

I think I have 30 pairs of shoes at home. I probably wear my workout shoes the most as I work out pretty often.

Image provided by Kevin Chu

20. If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

I wouldn’t mind living anywhere else in the world actually, as long as my family and friends and loved ones are with me. I do want to visit Vancouver or Beijing since I miss my sister and dad.

21. What makes someone a real Hongkonger?

I think if you learn to appreciate the multiple amazing aspects of Hong Kong, you’re a real Hong Konger. It’s not about how local or how international you are. It’s about how much you enjoy what the city has to offer and cherish it.

22.. What’s a relationship deal breaker for you?

The other side giving up.

23. What is one song you know all the lyrics to?

Pretty sure it’s one of the 27 songs in the 1 album for The Beatles (going through “Can’t Buy Me Love” or “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” as we speak). It was the first CD my dad bought me and I remember I would loop all 27 songs non-stop.

24. Where do you go when you want to be alone?

Lucky for me I get to stay home as I live by myself. But definitely to the gym for a workout or to the pool for a swim when I feel like it.

Image provided by Kevin Chu

25. If you had to describe Hong Kong in one word, what would it be?

International.

26. What’s your favourite childhood memory?

I think it was when I figured out how to swim fast. It was a moment that just clicked. I would always be one of the last kids when I was in this junior swim team. One day, while doing the backstroke, I had an epiphany, like, wait I think this is what you gotta do to swim faster. Next thing I knew, I was in front. Since then, I always felt good when it came to swimming. That lead to me making the Hong Kong team when I was older.

27. What is your favourite scent in the whole world?

The scent of someone I love.