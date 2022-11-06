What does Elon Musk’s daughter’s name mean and how to pronounce it?

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their second daughter in December 2021 with the help of surrogacy and recently revealed the name that has certainly created quite the buzz. Their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and the nickname is ‘Y’.

The name of the baby girl has a complex meaning and it definitely sounds like something from a different time and era. Even the Canadian singer confirmed the same.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, shared that she and the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, who Grimes refers to as her boyfriend, had welcomed a daughter. She shared the news with Vanity Fair first for its April issue.

While Grimes was reluctant to reveal this news initially, Devin Gordon, the journalist who was interviewing her for the April issue, overheard an infant crying during their conversation at Grimes’ home and asked her about it.

The Canadian singer also added: “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things. Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it and X is just out there.”

Here’s what we know about it

So, what’s the meaning of baby Y’s name?

Grimes explained that Exa is “a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)” while Dark represents “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

As far as Sideræl is concerned, it is derived from Grimes’ favourite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, as well as an ‘elven’ spelling of sidereal. She further said that Sideræl is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

But how to pronounce it?

While Musk, Exa and Dark are easy pronunciations, mother of newborn Exa Dark Sideræl Musk shared that the correct phonetic pronunciation of her daughter’s name is “sigh-deer-ee-el”.

She also expressed that she is worried that Exa Dark Sideræl is ‘a little boring’ and would definitely support her daughter if she wants to change her name once she grows up.

The name of their first child, a boy, is equally unique — X Æ A-Xii.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)