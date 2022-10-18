Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize 2022 for fiction

The winner of the Booker Prize 2022 for fiction is Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka for his book The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, which is a supernatural satire.

The Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world. Shehan Karunatilaka will win a prize amount of £50,000. The award ceremony was held at the Roundhouse in London, where Camilla, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, and Dua Lipa were in attendance. The award was presented by Camilla herself. Five other writers were shortlisted, each of who received a prize amount of £2,500.

Author Shehan Karunatilaka is also known for his rock songs, screenplays and travel stories. He wrote his debut novel, Chinaman, in 2011.

His Booker Prize-winning second novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, is a satirical take on a wartorn Sri Lanka, amidst the Sri Lankan civil war. The protagonist Maali Almeida is a war photographer, who wakes up from the dead to find his dismembered body sinking in Beira Lake. He has no idea who killed him, but he only has a week to lead his friends and loved ones to find his photos that expose the brutality of war.

According to The Guardian, Neil MacGregor, chair of the judges for this year’s Booker, said, “It’s a book that takes the reader on a rollercoaster journey through life and death right to what the author describes as the dark heart of the world.” Other judges on this year’s panel were academic Shahidha Bari, critic M John Harrison, historian Helen Castor and writer Alain Mabanckou.

After winning the Booker Prize, Shehan Karunatilaka said, “My hope is this: that in the not-too-distant future, it is read in a Sri Lanka that has understood that the ideas of corruption and race-baiting and cronyism have not worked and will never work. I hope it’s read in a Sri Lanka that learns from its stories and that this book will be in the fantasy section of a bookshop and will not be mistaken for realism or political satire.”

