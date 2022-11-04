Most expensive things owned by Taylor Swift and her net worth

Turning heads with her soulful songs, touching the right heartstrings and creating chart-topping albums that smash records only to set new ones are some of the things that come naturally to Taylor Swift. After 11 Grammy Awards and countless hits, Swift’s music videos continue to instil the same kind of love and receive appreciation from an ever-growing band of Swifties (as Swift’s fans are called). With her latest album Midnights rolling out in October 2022 and already becoming a raging hit, let us look at Taylor Swift’s net worth and some of the most expensive things she owns.

The “Blank Space” star may have a song named “Paper Rings” but she does have some pretty dazzling and expensive things to her credit. With an estimated net worth of USD 570 million, as per a Forbes 2022 report, Swift owns an array of exquisite items that contribute to her massive fortune. And, it goes well beyond just her music.

Brand endorsements, the remastered versions of her previous albums, stunning Beverly Hills properties, private jet, expensive cat breeds and more make up some of her grandest assets.

Check out some of the most expensive things that Taylor Swift owns

Extravagant properties

After enthralling the world with her own music and style, Swift has made a significant mark in the real estate segment and has quite an impressive portfolio of eight properties, the value of which is reportedly around USD 84 million.

She seems to share a deep connection with New York City as the “Cardigan” star owns a lavish duplex penthouse in Manhattan’s most posh neighbourhood of Tribeca. Valued at USD 20 million, Swift reportedly renovated the apartment for USD 535,000. In fact, such is her love for the Big Apple that she also owns a four-storey townhouse in the city. Converted into a single house, it consists of three homes — the first bought in 2015 for a reported amount of USD19.95 million, the second in 2017, reportedly for USD 12.5 million and a year later came the third one at an estimated cost of USD 9.75 million.

Swift’s Los Angeles portfolio is equally majestic. In 2015, she splurged around USD 25 million on a Beverly Hills mansion, formerly owned by film producer Samuel Goldwyn. It was restored to the 1934 aesthetics and has received LA’s historic landmark accreditation, implying it cannot be demolished or significantly altered. Throughout her music career, the singer and prolific songwriter has owned several other properties at Beverly Hills which were later sold off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Additionally, Swift has heavily invested in the property scene in her hometown Nashville. At the very beginning of her career, a 20-year-old Taylor had purchased a 301 sq m apartment for almost USD 2 million. In 2011, she bought a 465 sq m Greek Revival-style mansion for her parents in the upstate neighbourhood of Forest Hills for a reported amount of USD 2.5 million.

The “Wildest Dreams” icon stunned fans with her Rhode Island mansion. In 2013, Swift purchased the beachfront residence in cash for a reported sum of USD 17.75 million which has seen many of her star-studded parties.

Private jet

Taylor Swift is among the league of celebrities who have their own private jets. And why not? With innumerable shows and concerts across the globe, it only makes sense to have a jet at your disposal. But, the “Enchanted” singer went a step further and owned two private jets — Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900 and a Dassault Falcon 50. The 12-seater aircrafts have amazing high-performing specs and can easily accommodate most of her staff. Swift considers the digit 13 to be lucky, and reportedly she even got it painted on the jets. According to media reports, she paid somewhere between USD 40 to 45 million for each jet.

As per various reports, eight years after buying it in 2012, she sold the latter in 2020, in a bid to cut down on the number of private jets she owns. However, Swift reportedly continues to own the former and has received backlash for being airborne for 170 flights and emitting nearly 800 tonnes of carbon.

Expensive cat breeds

Swift is a pet parent and has three feline furballs who are not only gorgeous but also incredibly expensive. The “Delicate” singer owns two Scottish fold cats named Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson after her favourite characters from Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU. The third feline is a ragdoll cat named Benjamin Button, named after Brad Pitt’s famous 2008 character.

Both Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey appear in Swift’s “Me” music video, and “Gorgeous” from the 2017 album Reputation also bears a special mention to these cute paw-some pets when she sings “I guess I’ll just go on home to my cats.”

These are some of the most expensive breeds and can cost somewhere between USD 1,000 and USD 3,000 each. Such pets require a regal travel kit, and in her 2020 Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana it was revealed that the three travel the world in style in their own personalised backpacks.

Designer clothes and accessories

With global popularity and fan following such as Taylor Swift’s, it is quite natural for the musician to own a vast designer wardrobe and accessories. An array of expensive haute couture outfits paired with exquisite jewellery and accessories for every music video, red carpet appearance and award show, often sets the internet in a whirlwind and Swifties are fast to take cues.

In 2020, she wore several soft laced dresses for the music video of “Willow.” One of them was a white Zimmerman piece with a reported price tag of USD 2,650. It was paired with stunning pearl earrings which apparently cost USD 8,950 and a floral tiara which is reportedly priced at USD 1,225.

In another instance, Swift teamed up with her long-time friend and associate Stella McCartney for a warm wintry look. The designer created an orange and black plaid wool coat for the album cover of Evermore in 2020, and according to a Good Housekeeping report, the coat cost USD 2,875 and was an instant sell-out.

Speaking of award shows, Swift chose a dazzling green sequined number by Julien MacDonald for the 2019 American Music Awards. According to WWD, the designer’s average outfits cost between USD 10,000 and USD 40,000.

Reports also suggest that she has a custom Christian Louboutin backpack tagged at USD 1,237. The “All Too Well” star also loves designers such as Elie Saab, Versace and J Mendell.

Successful music albums, tours and films

After keeping her fans guessing for a long time, Swift released her latest full-length album Midnights in October 2022, causing an uproar in the global music arena yet again. She is no stranger to the top Billboard chart positions and has some of the bestselling albums and tours to her credit.

Her 2017 album Reputation broke and created several records and continues to be one of the highest-selling music albums of all time. Selling nearly two million copies, the Reputation tour also broke the record to become the highest-grossing world tour after garnering around USD 345 million.

In 2014, her album 1989 sold over 3.7 million units and bagged the title of the bestselling album of the year. The same year she also removed her music from the streaming giant Spotify on account of royalty payment issues. The same continued in 2015, when Swift published an open letter against Apple Music saying she would not stream 1989 on the platform due to royalty rates.

Several of her albums have become platinum and her genius is proven by the 11 Grammys that she has won. After the previous complicated royalty issues, Swift’s new contract with Republic Records and Universal Music Group lays down the monetary rules quite clearly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Besides a prolific music career, Swift has also appeared in a number of movies. She has her own Netflix documentary titled Miss Americana: Taylor Swift, released in 2020, and has featured in several hit films such as Cats (2019), The Giver (2014) and gave her voice to Audrey in The Lorax (2012).

Brand Endorsement deals

Other than her music career and highest-grossing albums, Swift’s brand endorsements and social media posts also contribute heavily to her enormous wealth. From Keds and Diet Coke to Apple, Papa John’s, American Express and others, these renowned brands and companies invest heavily in her and the deals add substantially to her growing net worth.

Philanthropic work

Despite being such a successful global icon and owning unimaginably expensive things, Swift is also known to patronise and donate to charitable causes quite regularly and extend a helping hand to those in need.

In 2012, she gave USD 4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and opened the Taylor Swift Education Center in Nashville. It is a fun and interactive space to help people of all ages come together, learn and connect to the museum’s content. Art installations, video labs, educational tours for schools and more make the Taylor Swift Education Center a vibrant learning arena.

Additionally, the singer also actively supports the musical scene and on the occasion of her 24th birthday, Swift donated USD 100,000 to Nashville Symphony in 2013, to help the orchestra grow and diversify.

Extending relief to the victims of a devastating tornado, Swift raised a massive USD 750,000 through her 2010 Speak Now benefit concert as well as donated another USD 50,000 to the Nashville Flood Relief.

Going beyond natural calamities, Swift is extremely vocal about issues that plague society and showing her stance, she donated USD 113,000 to a pro LGBTQ+ community advocacy group — Tennessee Equality Project.

(Main and featured image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.