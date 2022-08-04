Luxury cars to mansions: 7 of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra

Synonymous with power and success, Priyanka Chopra is one name that has put Bollywood and India on the global map like no other. Today we are going to look at the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra.

The global actress turned 40 on July 18 this year, reaching a new milestone. The Baywatch actress and new mom Priyanka Chopra has a lot of achievements to her name. One of the self-made stars in Bollywood, she might have her permanent address in Hollywood now, but she will always be the desi girl. Her huge success has earned her an uber luxurious lifestyle and insanely expensive assets. With a net worth of US$ 70 million as of 2022, here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra.

Most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra

LA mansion

Trust Priyanka Chopra to live life like a true queen. Her mansion in Encino, California is proof. One of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra, this house is all things chic and luxury. Chopra bought this home after she got married to Nick Jonas that comes with a two-lane bowling alley, a restaurant-quality wet bar, a mirror-walled gymnasium, an indoor basketball court, an IMAX-worthy screen movie theatre, and an indoor swimming pool, among other things.

Beach house in Goa

When you holiday, holiday like Priyanka Chopra. Her colonial beach house in Goa is located near Baga Beach. Costing a whopping Rs 20 crores, this was PC’s dream house as she had always dreamt of owning a beach house since she was a kid. Bought in 2013, Priyanka Chopra is often seen holidaying here along with Nick Jonas, and her friends and family.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Image: Courtesy Instagram/Rolls Royce

Chopra’s love for luxury cars may not be known to many, but her fleet of luxury cars bears testimony to her love for four wheelers. Fitted with a 6.6 litre V12 that has an output of 562 bhp-780 Nm, this customised Rolls Royce costs Rs 5.25 crores and is one of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra.

1960 Ford Thunderbird

Image: Courtesy Instagram/Nick Jonas

Next on the list of the luxurious cars she owns is this Monte Carlo red speedster, 1960 Ford Thunderbird that she owns with her husband Nick Jonas. For all car enthusiasts out there, this one needs no introduction. Equipped with a powerful 5766-cc engine that can produce 300 hp and 517 Nm, the car costs about $ 50,000.

Lorraine Schwartz earrings

One of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra is her pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings that turned heads when she wore it at the Oscars in 2016. The 50-carat diamond drop earrings worth Rs 21.75 crore were the main attraction of her carefully curated look and had everybody talking, from the international press to the Indian media.

Peter Dundas coat

Image: Courtesy Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Costing a whopping Rs 12.8 lakhs, this fox fur coat was gifted to Priyanka Chopra by designer Peter Dundas from his 2018 collection. Given her love for the colour pink, Priyanka has been spotted wearing this on multiple occasions. Even though this was a gift, this is still one of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra.

All-terrain vehicle (ATV)

By now, her love for vehicles and four-wheelers has already been established. This personalised ATV owned by Chopra has her name inscribed on it. The swanky Polaris General 1000 costs Rs 22 lakhs approx, that was gifted to Chopra by husband Nick Jonas. One of the most expensive things owned by Priyanka Chopra, she uses this to travel and commute to set.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Priyanka Chopra