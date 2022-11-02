facebook
Home > Living > People > Here’s the staggering net worth of UK’s first lady Akshata Murthy, which surpasses the royals
Here’s the staggering net worth of UK’s first lady Akshata Murthy, which surpasses the royals
Living
02 Nov 2022 12:02 PM

Here’s the staggering net worth of UK’s first lady Akshata Murthy, which surpasses the royals

Romaa Daas

If you thought Britain’s new PM Rishi Sunak was rich, have you heard about his wife? With an estimated wealth of USD 721 million — more than the late Queen Elizabeth II’s — the new first lady Akshata Murthy’s net worth is even more massive. She is also the director of at least three companies – Catamaran Ventures, Digme Fitness and New & Lingwood. Moreover, she is the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Let’s look at Akshata Murthy’s net worth.

Murthy came under the spotlight after she served tea and biscuits to journalists while Rishi Sunak had launched his bid for the UK PM position a few months ago. While her act was praised, the price of the tea set came into question, and her move was later dubbed as tone deaf.

Akshata Murthy net worth

Akshata Murthy net worth

A larger proportion of Akshata Murthy’s wealth comes from her 0.9 per cent stake in Infosys – the Indian software giant. As per several reports, the 42-year-old holds 3.89 crores shares of the company. If we are to go by Infosys’ share price as of Oct 27, 2022, Murthy has an approximate wealth of USD 721 million. Apart from holding Infosys shares and stake, Murthy has other entities from which she earns a fair share.

Catamaran Ventures

The venture capital and equity firm, which was funded by Narayan Murthy, employs 15 people in India and has holdings worth more than $1 billion. Murthy is the director at Catamaran Ventures since 2013. The firm focuses on local brands that require management expertise, capital, as well as network partners to grow tactically.

New & Lingwood

Since 2017, Murthy has been the director of this heritage outfitter company. As per reports, she apparently stepped down from her role as director in February this year. However, nothing concrete can be said about the same. New & Lingwood reportedly dressed students of Eton College.

Digme

A fitness company based in London, Digme offers fitness programmes at studios and homes in Covent Garden, Bank, Moorgate, and Richmond. Murthy, who has served as Digme’s director since 2017, owns a 4.4 per cent stake in the company.

Akshata Murthy education

Akshata Murthy is a graduate from Claremont McKenna College in California with a degree in French and Economics. She also has an MBA degree from Stanford University. In 2007 she had set up her own business, Akshata Designs, which celebrated Indian culture. The business was shut down after operating for three years.

Conclusion

While Akshata Murthy has been embroiled in her share of controversies in the past and has worn many hats, it will be interesting to see her fulfilling the role of UK’s first lady now.

(Main Image: rishisunakmp/Instagram; Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Britain Crazy Rich Asians billionaires net worth Wealth Rishi Sunak Akshata Murthy Infosys Politicians Rich Asians
Here’s the staggering net worth of UK’s first lady Akshata Murthy, which surpasses the royals

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked for several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.