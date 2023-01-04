Who is Andrew Tate? Here’s why he is trending on the internet

Over the course of 2022, it’s more likely than not that you must have either heard or read about someone by the name of Andrew Tate.

A few days ago, he engaged in a Twitter argument with climate activist Greta Thunberg, which took the world by storm. Tate tweeted about having “33 cars” and even boasted about their “enormous emissions”, all the while asking for Thunberg’s email ID. The activist, who is known for her witty clap backs, replied in the best way possible –

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

So, in light of his interaction with Greta Thunberg as well as his subsequent arrest, many people are wondering, “just who the heck is Andrew Tate?”

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate trying to bully a teenager on the internet and failing so badly he gave his location away to the police and got arrested is the end of year gift we all needed. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 29, 2022

Tate first came to prominence when he appeared on Big Brother in 2016, but was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online wherein he was seen attacking a woman with a belt. Though he claimed that the video had been edited, Tate has been in the news since then due to his controversial comments and misogynistic remarks.

Coming to the business aspect, he runs a website called CobraTate and even refers to himself as King Cobra. The 36-year-old American-British kickboxer has won the ISKA Kickboxing World Championship Crown and also does commentary for Real Xtreme Fighting, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion company in Romania.

Why is Andrew Tate famous?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDREW TATE | COBRA TATE | TOP G (@itsandrewtatee)

The millionaire is famous for all the wrong reasons. He preaches about toxic masculinity and is considered to be a threat to the younger male population. He gained popularity through his self-help advice videos, which he calls ‘Tate speech’, that focus on topics ranging from careers, finances, and personal life to mental health. However, many people have claimed that these videos, largely targeted at a younger male audience, reek of homophobia and misogyny. His videos also led to him getting banned from many social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, and previously, Twitter.

Why was Andrew Tate banned on social media platforms?

In August 2022, Andrew Tate was banned from social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for going against their community guidelines and policies and spreading hate speech. Similarly, YouTube also suspended his channel for multiple violations, including spreading hate speech and COVID-19 misinformation.

Why was Tate arrested by the Romania Police?

Andrew Tate’s video in response to Greta Thunberg allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, and arrest him in human trafficking investigation, due to the pizza chain shown in the 2-minute rant. pic.twitter.com/RJzwJvZVaP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 29, 2022

On December 29, Tate was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. This detention isn’t surprising, given that both Andrew and his brother Tristan have been under criminal investigation since April 2022. “The four suspects appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” DIICOT said in a statement.

