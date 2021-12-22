6 home-approved gifts for the tasteful interior decorator

No stopping at a decorated Christmas tree. Where’s the wreath? The hand-painted wooden nutcrackers? The holiday table centrepiece?
The thing about the sophisticated interior decorator is that they have a whole array of pieces at home that go unexplained. What does that rock carved statue at the door mean? Why does the bowl have legs? They’ll tell you that it’s thoughtful, meticulously considered design. Design we don’t understand, it seems.
But either way, you love them dearly and support all the weird and wonderful collectables that fill their home. Don’t make it seem like you’re trying too hard. This is a list of less weird but still very wonderful gifts they will appreciate and give you nods of approval all around — see, you do understand.
The best gifts for the tasteful home decorator:
A home that smells good is a home that we’d definitely like to stay in. Fortunately, we have Rituals and its entire blend of home fragrances that’ll brighten up the ambience of any room. Especially when said room has just served a huge turkey feast a mere 30 minutes ago.
Part of the brand’s Private Collection designed to “make you feel good”, these fragrance sticks dip into a floral Sweet Jasmine scent that naturally fills the space with notes of fresh citrus and berries, before rounding out with peony, muguet and sandalwood. Perfectly poised for a comforting wind-down post holiday dinner madness.
A holiday wreath this is not just so. O Joyful Delight by Ellermann is a thoughtfully arranged showpiece of Asparagus Ferns, Christmas Pine, Pepper Berries and Baby’s Breath in an ombré range of blooms with festive shades of berry reds, pine greens and light golden yellow.
Tied together with a velvet sage bow, it’ll hang beautifully above entryways for the holidays to welcome guests with the refreshing scent of Christmas. Maybe they already own a Christmas wreath, but what’s another one more? This one will even last beyond the holiday season — just undo the bow!
Maison Francis Kurkdijian is better known for its selection of elegant perfumes — Ā la Rose is a beloved favourite — but candles? Not so much. Which is exactly why this Christmas candle selection will be such a delight to whoever’s on the receiving end.
Dipped in rich jewel tones that’s adjacent to the classic holiday palette, each one evokes a specific scene and scent that’s so familiar to the season: “Mon beau Sapin” walks through woodland forests filled with fir trees; “Pomme d’amour” for sweet scents of a busy Christmas fair serving caramel apples; and “Pain d’épices” for the delicious scent of a fresh cinnamon gingerbread house with bright notes of citrus and honey.
A Christmas with no travel is an unfortunate one indeed. While we’re stuck here, there’s no chance of skiing down snowy peaks for a White Christmas or mulled wine at quaint Christmas market in the centre of town. Or, cocktails by the beach, if a tropical Christmas is your usual celebration.
But one can dream. Especially with this hardcover book by Carlos Souza of the Amalfi Coast. It’s 296 pages of the Southern Italian seaside in descriptive words and stunning landscapes detailing the picturesque region, including the winding Strada Statale 163 cliffside routes and the secret to making the perfect limoncello. A flip through will make you forger your current location of dreary Hong Kong and hopefully inspire some imaginative travel. Til next year.
They’ll probably jump to give you a great big hug with this one. It’s a wool-cashmere throw that they can already foresee looking very chic slouched over the sofa. Warm and cosy on a chilly winter morning, hot cocoa in hand. Just what they had asked for. Even better, then, that this specific piece is from Loewe, recognisable by the jacquard anagram knitted allover and the brown leather patch at the bottom left corner.
And sure, it might not arrive in time for Christmas, but it’s the effort that counts. And the wait is definitely worth it for this special, Net-a-Porter-exclusive throw. Anyway, you can blame current global shipping delays and get them something local in the meantime.
A crystal piece from Lalique will show that you really really listened each and every time they talked endlessly about quality craftsmanship and artistic home decor. Lalique is a brand reputed for its exquisite pieces that are passed down through generations like treasured family heirlooms.
This MÜRES vase from the Gaïa by Lalique line will be a welcomed addition — they’ll make it a talking point each time they proudly go around for their home tour. Forged from the brand’s iconic satin-finished crystal, it encapsulates the brand’s undeterred timeless elegance with entwined berries brambles finely chiseled allover the glistening surface. It’s limited to 188 pieces, too — music to the enthusiastic interior decorator’s ears.