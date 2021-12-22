6 home-approved gifts for the tasteful interior decorator

No stopping at a decorated Christmas tree. Where’s the wreath? The hand-painted wooden nutcrackers? The holiday table centrepiece?

The thing about the sophisticated interior decorator is that they have a whole array of pieces at home that go unexplained. What does that rock carved statue at the door mean? Why does the bowl have legs? They’ll tell you that it’s thoughtful, meticulously considered design. Design we don’t understand, it seems.

But either way, you love them dearly and support all the weird and wonderful collectables that fill their home. Don’t make it seem like you’re trying too hard. This is a list of less weird but still very wonderful gifts they will appreciate and give you nods of approval all around — see, you do understand.

The best gifts for the tasteful home decorator: