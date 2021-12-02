Nice Things: Normann Copenhagen’s Tivoli Tale Figurines

If you’re thinking of elevating your workday space, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome. Nice Things is a collection of homewares, furniture and décor pieces that’ll take your home one step closer to looking like that double-page interior design spread you’ve pinned on your moodboard. This edition: A set Danish storybook characters for your holiday decor.

The air changes when the yearly calendar eases into December. There’s just something about it. A palpable kind of festive wonder; Christmas magic. Where it twinkles and sparkles and time-honoured fairytales are endearingly brought to life — like the Nutcracker.

In Copenhagen, the proverbial holiday magic is enlivened by the city’s iconic Tivoli Gardens — a beloved Christmas destination since opening its gates in 1843. You can’t miss it: endless rows of dazzling lights strung over freshly powdered snow, meticulous ice sculptures of Santa and reindeers, and an iconic 10-metre-tall fir tree surrounded by 1,000 smaller ones, setting a most picturesque stage for its cast of familiar storybook characters.

One that has also inspired Scandinavian furniture brand Normann Copenhagen’s Tivoli Tale collection. The collectable set of oak figurines are moulded after the iconic leads of notable Danish culture and literature. Each delicately –– and detailedly –– hand-painted to embody its role: Columbine, Harlequin, The Story-teller, Peacock, Swan, The Royal Guard and Pierrot.

Line them up pretty in a neat row upon mantle-tops for a subtle display of holiday spirit next to your Christmas tree. They’ll endure as a beautiful piece beyond the season, scattered around the living room for light-hearted fun. If not, it’ll be a delightful gift for imaginative little ones; old characters to be retold into a modern-day tale.

Shop Normann Copenhagen’s Tale Figurines in-stores.

Normann Copenhagen, Shop B, G/F, Lok Moon Mansion, 29-31 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3611 7114