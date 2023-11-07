The most coveted club memberships to have in Hong Kong

Imagine lounging, cocktail in hand at one of Hong Kong’s most elite clubs on Wednesday afternoon. Doesn’t that sound perfect? For the crème de la crème of Hong Kong, that’s exactly how they spend their days. Want to join in? Then, get a membership! Find out the most coveted private club memberships to have in Hong Kong.
In the specific context of Hong Kong, there’s most likely nothing more luxurious than a coveted membership at the city’s most elite establishments. After all, this is a city that revels at the mention of anything exclusive or limited and basically anything reserved for only those in the know. It’s the enviable inner circle. On top of the VIP treatment and world-class facilities, these private clubs serve as a socialised space for like-minded connections and industry experts to gather. Those belonging to a particular team or sport, or even one dedicated to rejuvenating retreats also use it as a destination for healing.
Whether you’re into sports, arts, a jet setter, or just enjoy the finest things in life, a private club membership sounds about right. Luckily, Hong Kong has its fair share of options. See our top picks of the best private clubs in Hong Kong!
These are the must-have club memberships in Hong Kong
There’s glitz. There’s glamour. There’s opulence. Carlyle & Co., sits above Rosewood Hong Kong and takes inspiration from The Carlyle, a hotel under the Rosewood Hotel Group portfolio located in New York City. Here at the Victoria Dockside post, the vivacious energy of the East Coast establishment is infused into a sprawling 25,000 square-foot space that spans across three floors and 50 storeys above ground. The view of the ocean is unparalleled Eespecially from the Mediterranean-inspired outdoor terrace, which is one of the largest in the city.
A vibrant space designed for discovery and connection, each of the beautifully mid-century furnished rooms is a spot of inspiration. Spend afternoons in the library, stacked with over 2000 books or the music room fitted with 1000 vinyl records. Take a gander around the gallery of contemporary artwork hung across the expansive space or a stroll through the eight private suites, each designed to the style of a notable figure from The Carlyle’s past, including interior designer Dorothy Draper. It’s the home to the second chapter of Café Carlyle too, which is an exciting venue for live performances, including musical showcases and lively cabarets. It’s the place to be.
A place for the who’s who in town, particularly those in creative spaces, Soho House, and its impressive 24 locations on the international roster, is the ultimate members club to be spotted in. The 28-storey tower sits on an unglamorous stretch on Des Voeux Road West and is responsible for many of the city’s exclusive events, not to mention renowned for its dazzling décor that matches the young, effervescent energy of which the club recruits. Hidden amongst the decorative cracks are details that also reference the chapter’s Hong Kong home; including films and works of notable director Wong Kar-wai and over-curated art pieces of home-grown names both established and emerging.
One of the largest Soho House yet, and marking its first foray into Asia, the 120,000 square feet of space comes with a stunning wraparound view of Hong Kong Island, Victoria Harbour and Victoria Peak. Lots to see and much to do; hit your fitness goals at the Soho Active, three floors of gym space including a sauna and steam room before making your way down to Soho Works, nine floors worth of co-working spaces. An afternoon at the 1970s-inspired Pool Room fitted with rattan furniture, day beds and towering palm leaves.
It’s all about wellness and rejuvenation at the Asaya, a wellness oasis hidden within Rosewood Hong Kong. It may not be of the same exclusive calibre as the others featured in this list, but it’s a destination centred around the same call for discovery, connection and community. The 40,000 square-foot space is a retreat of verdant greenery within the city, lit up with glass lanterns on winding stone paths and backed by the soothing soundtrack of trickling water displays.
It’s home to the Asaya Lodges, two standalone villas with customisable programs (in the private treatment room within) from yoga sessions to guided meditation. There’s a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool overlooking the iconic Victoria Harbour view; a 24-hour fitness centre; and an extensive range of regenerative programs with skin therapy to genetic assessments and workshops with resident specialists from expressive arts therapy, bodywork and nutritionists.
The one that started it all, what a luxury it would be to even be associated with The Hong Kong Club, or as frequenters endearingly refer to as “The Club”. An exclusive luxury in itself, really. The 1846-founded private members’ club is the place where the city’s most influential rub shoulders and the elite discuss business over perfectly chilled flutes of notable vintages. A towering 25-storey colonial-style building — think deep oaks, red-carpeted spiral staircases, Chesterfield sofas and luxurious leather-backed armchairs — houses an extensive range of sports and leisure facilities from a library with over 5,000 books, a ladies lounge, a card room for light daytime games with a cup of tea? Along with squash courts and a billiards room. Prim, proper and all kinds of fancy. Leave your top hat and tulle-lined millinery at the door before entering, please.
There’s no need to chatter about the Jockey Club. It’s known, loved and favourited. A choice club for many of the city’s urbanites. It’s more than just race bets and good box seats looking over the course here. Between the three different locations and two racecourses across the city, there’s lots to enjoy and experience.
The unveiling of the new extension of the Happy Valley chapter, The Hilltop in the Valley, has given much for this long-standing club to talk — and be talked — about. Adding on to the monument structure, the freshly built 12-story building spans across over 500,000 square feet of space and is home to a brand new rota of restaurants, a range of sports facilities including a rooftop tennis course and a six-lane swimming pool, a bowling alley, a performance arena, along with horse stables for guided lessons.
There are clubs you talk about and hear about often. Ones you see and read about. The China Club is most probably not one of them, their lack of a social presence notwithstanding. Established by its just-as-elusive late founder, David Tang, the intimate space of just three floors is tucked amongst towering skyscrapers at the heart of Central in the Old Bank of China building. It’s a photogenic snapshot of a 1930s-inspired old Shanghainese tea house, steeped in historic elegance with an unmistakable air of old-world sophistication.
There’s a striking art deco staircase that winds down towards the main foyer, a Bosendorfer grand piano statued in the corner of the dining room, a converted library room and black and white photographs that collage the crown-moulded walls. It may not be a long list of new-and-newer amenities that impress here, but rather honest Cantonese fare and thoughtfully attentive details like original art and heritage antiques that preserve the graceful ambience.
Because The Aberdeen Marina Club is managed by the Shangri-La group, you’ll be able to find a similar vibe and atmosphere as that of a five-star hotel. We can’t emphasise enough on how it’s a truly well-equipped club. It is home to seven restaurants, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a bowling alley, a fitness centre, a beauty salon, and even an ice rink and… so many more that we can’t possibly list them all. One of the club’s highlights though is its fully serviced marina to park your yacht—if you happen to own one! The club covers an area of more than 550,000 square feet and has almost 4,000 members. For the ultimate exclusivity, the club is only open to members by invitation only.
Whale Club is the place to be for those seeking the finer things in life with a particular taste. It’s the ultimate playground for connoisseurs of wine and cigars. Right from its discreet entrance, the private club already shows its colours: sophisticated, moody, and playful. Members will love the aesthetics, from its stunning staircase to spacious wine cellar, and bronze-finish wallcoverings. There are three VIP rooms, each with lounge areas. The highlight is the Cigar Tasting Room, perfect for those with a distinct affinity for cigars. The secluded cigar room features private cigar lockers for members only, complete with thermostatic and humidity control. Members also get access to exclusive art viewings and culinary tastings. Food, wine, cigars, art… what more can you ask for?
