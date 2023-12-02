Most spectacular ‘Selling Sunset’ houses that redefine luxury living

What is it that keeps audiences coming back for each season of Selling Sunset? We know the drama is scripted, the designer outfits are sourced, and the glamorous vacations are production-paid. Yet, we make a beeline each time the real estate drama returns on Netflix. The reason? Selling Sunset’s beautiful houses! Each time the drone pans out of an infinity pool-lined view, we’re entangled in the mighty grip of aspiration and luxurious living.

What sets these homes apart is not just their breathtaking aesthetics but the amenities that elevate living to an art form. Hollywood hillside decks that seemingly merge with the cityscape, sprawling entertainment spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technology create a canvas of comfort and indulgence. From chic contemporary designs to classic architectural wonders, Selling Sunset houses prove that even dreams come with a postcode.

The most luxurious Selling Sunset houses

1. The “Versace” house ( 2223 Queensborough Lane)

Appeared in: Season 3, Episode 5

Price: USD 8.95 million

Size: 8,542 square feet

Nestled in the exclusive Bel Air Crest, 2223 Queensborough Lane, affectionately dubbed Versace Mansion West, beckons with its unique blend of opulence and eccentricity. While not the original Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, this residence earns its moniker through Versace-themed interiors that are equal parts luxurious and ostentatious.

Built in 1998, this arresting architectural gem boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a modest property in the realm of Selling Sunset houses. Spanning 8,542 sq ft, the bespoke estate, once listed for just under USD 9 million, offered a glimpse into Versace-style extravagance. “When this house first hit the market, we knew we had to see it in person,” Chrishell says in the episode. “It looked so crazy in the photos, a bunch of us have just given it the moniker of the “Versace house” just because there is so much Versace in the house; wallpaper, glasses, dishes, all these things that I never even knew Versace made,” she added, awestruck.

The grand entrance, marked by a double bridal staircase and a crystal chandelier, sets the tone for the flamboyant tour within. Versace wallpaper adorns corridors lined with chandeliers, while Gianni Versace-inspired nuances make you stop and stare at every turn. The mansion’s allure extends to a plush cinema room, five fireplaces, and a garden tailored for entertaining, featuring a pool, spa, lounge area, and an outdoor kitchen. Talk about designer living!

2. 1615 Blue Jay Way

Appeared in: Season 5, episode 2

Price: USD 18.999 million

Size: 11,500 square feet

Perched atop Hollywood Hills in the enviable postcode of Bird Street, 1615 Blue Jay Way emerges as an architectural masterpiece with staggering views and world class amenities. In the world of Selling Sunset houses, this three-storey estate, with cascading glass walls, offers Instagrammable backdrops of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. With five bedrooms and eight washrooms, Blue Jay Way is a rare find that’s entirely upright using concrete columns.

Featured in season four, realtor Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause navigated the luxurious interiors of this 11,500-square-foot mansion. Priced just under USD 19 million, Emma’s daredevil moment at the property’s zero-edge infinity pool showcased the lengths agents go to for that eye-watering commission – a staggering USD 571k.

Inside, eclectic finishes and chic design define the space, with the master suite spanning half the lower level. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame rooftop decks, outdoor dining areas, and a 3,000-square-foot pool deck. Italian brand Dada lends sophistication to the chef’s kitchen, while a custom stainless steel wine cellar adds a touch of opulence. There’s even a wellness centre with a massage room and gym, floor-to-ceiling glass atrium that showcases a beautifully designed floating staircase, dual offices, and a turntable for exotic cars.

3. 2157 Mount Olympus Drive

Appeared in: Season 3, Episode 2

Price: USD 4.4 million

Size: 9,508 square feet

In the tapestry of Selling Sunset houses, 2157 Mount Olympus Drive stands as an icon. Season four showcased this 4,100-square-foot mansion, initially unassuming from the outside. However, behind its grand doors, the property played host to realtor Christine Quinn’s unforgettable ‘Burgers and Botox’ party, a quintessentially LA affair designed to stir interest in the USD 4.4 million house.

Built in 2016, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence epitomises quiet luxury with open-plan living spaces featuring 14-foot ceilings, LED lighting, and smart home technology. Wall-to-wall sliding glass doors seamlessly connect the interior to a garden adorned with unique amenities – an indoor firepit, infrared sauna, and an artistic staircase.

Outside, the expansive 9,515-square-foot space unfolds with a rooftop putting green, an infinity pool, and a retractable 15-foot television. Despite Christine’s unconventional marketing, the property, boasting breathtaking views of Downtown Los Angeles, the ocean, and Catalina Island, remained unsold, and the anticipated USD 132k commission eluded her.

4. 1233 North Doheny Drive

Appeared in: Season 2, Final Episode

Price: USD 9.6 million

Size: 15,346 square feet

Located in the ultra-luxe lower Bird Streets area of Hollywood Hills, 1233 North Doheny Drive marries old-world grandeur with timeless elegance. Gated and positioned at the end of a private driveway, this traditional estate, built in 1939 and recently remodelled, stands as a testament to luxury where no expense has been spared in its transformation into one of the stunning Selling Sunset houses.

Expansive at 5,589 square feet, the historic residence features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A grand staircase leads to a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet, master bath, and ensuite office, all illuminated by the natural light that travels through as a result of the extensive renovations. Spread over two levels, the house offers multiple living rooms, a formal dining room, a spacious family room, a chef’s kitchen, and maid’s quarters.

In a memorable twist during season two, Mary and Romain exchanged vows in the property’s enchanting 15,346-square-foot garden. The impromptu wedding venue, arranged by a generous client, turned Mary’s beach house disappointment into a last-minute fairytale, complete with a buyer who snapped up the property for USD 9.7 million. As the sparkling pool and stunning guesthouse grace the landscaped lawn, Selling Sunset continues to redefine real estate excitement with its spectacular properties.

5. Sheats–Goldstein Residence

Appeared in: Season 7, Final Episode

Price: NA

Size: 4,500 square feet

The headlining act for Selling Sunset season 7, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence was the venue of choice for the 10th anniversary of the Oppenheim Group. Nestled in the sought-after Beverly Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles, this 1963-built mansion built by renowned architect, John Lautner, is a testament to the seamless integration of architecture and nature, perched on a sandstone hill creating a celestial haven spanning 4,500 square feet.

Lautner’s original vision, a symphony of poured-in-place concrete, steel, and wood, manifests in five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and a living room seamlessly merging with a terrace. Radiant heated floors, cross ventilation, and a coffered ceiling adorned with glass skylights craft an ambiance that transcends architectural boundaries. Exterior pathways lead to guest bedrooms, a master bedroom overlooks a tennis court, and a basement nightclub creates the perfect space for intimate (and OTT) gatherings.

Adding to its allure, the Sheats-Goldstein Residence hosts a sky and light show through an art installation named Above Horizon, envisioned by James Turrell. Completed in 2004, this captivating feature amplifies the residence’s charm. Moreover, the property, a cinematic backdrop in films like Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and The Big Lebowski, even found itself as the chosen venue for Rihanna’s 27th birthday celebration.

In a grand gesture, James Goldstein entrusted the Sheats-Goldstein Residence to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in 2016, ensuring its preservation along with an extensive art collection, original architectural models, and a 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud. This unprecedented endowment cements the home’s significance in Los Angeles architecture history.

The Sheats-Goldstein Residence, a star in the Selling Sunset galaxy, weaves a tale of architectural brilliance, cultural legacy, and Hollywood glamour.

Which of the Selling Sunset homes did you find the most luxurious?

(Main and Feature Image credit: Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is the richest on Selling Sunset?

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are the richest cast members of Selling Sunset. The twin brothers and CEOs of The Oppenheim Group have a net worth — which includes properties, businesses, and listings — of around USD 100 million each.

What is the most expensive house in Selling Sunset?

The USD 75,000,000 home that Davina Portraz tried to sell throughout Season 2 is the most expensive home featured on the show (1021 North Beverly Hills Drive). It is still listed on The Oppenheim Group website as an active listing.

How much commission does Selling Sunset get?

According to former Selling Sunset realtor, Maya Vander, the commission is typically 5% on each sale made. That 5% is then split between the person who represents the seller and the person who brings the buyer. After that, the broker — in this case, Jason Oppenheim — gets a cut of that 2.5%.