Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card offers a 5% cash rebate for all your overseas spending

Exclusive for Priority Private and Priority Banking clients, Standard Chartered’s Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card is the perfect companion for travellers this summer. With quarantine measures scrapped, travel is officially back on! While it’s tempting to throw your finances out the window and go all out, Standard Chartered is here to remind you to spend smart on your upcoming trips.

Apply for the bank’s Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card and enjoy multiple privileges catered for travellers, including a 5% cash rebate for eligible foreign currencies spent until 30 June 2023. There’s also a promotion for new cardholders¹ where, from now until 30 June 2023, those that apply for the Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card and conduct their first eligible spending by 31 July, 2023 will receive 1,000 Asia Miles².

With Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card supporting 11 major currencies (including HKD, RMB, USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, SGD, JPY, CHF and NZD), travel can now be cashless and hassle-free. You can now pre-set your target exchange rate in the SC Mobile app, which will convert funds automatically into your savings account when the rate is reached. When you arrive at your travel destination, simply swipe your Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card at any merchant which supports Mastercard for payment. The spending will be debited directly from your foreign currency account without any FX mark-up and service fee.

But on the off chance that you need cash with you, you can still withdraw cash from ATMs that carry Mastercard® or Maestro logos from anywhere in the world — once again without any service fee.

What’s more, if you need to shop online and pay in foreign currencies for your family and friends overseas, you can settle the payment with this Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card and save the foreign exchange mark-up too. With the FX Order Watch function on SC Mobile, you can always watch out for and convert at the best rate on your home currency too.

Learn more about Standard Chartered’s Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card here and apply for the exclusive debit card on SC Mobile in just 3 simple steps:

Standard Chartered’s Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card is exclusive for Priority Private and Priority Banking clients only. If you are not already an existing customer of Standard Chartered Bank, now is the best time to open an account with the offers below:

New Clients^ signing up for Priority Banking with HK$1,000,000 New Funds can enjoy a welcome offer of 40,000 miles while New Clients signing up for Priority Private with HK$8,000,000 New Funds can enjoy a welcome offer of 280,000 miles.

When you exchange for foreign currencies, new clients can even enjoy HK$100 cash rewards with a total accumulated foreign exchange transaction amount of HKD10,000. Learn more about the welcome offers of Priority Banking here.

Learn more about the welcome offers of Priority Private here.

For details about foreign exchange services and offers, please click here.

For offer details on Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card, please click here.

If there are insufficient available foreign currencies in the Account to settle the full amount of the transaction or the transaction made is denominated in a currency outside of the supported 11 currencies of the Account, the transaction amount will be converted into HKD at an exchange rate reasonably considered appropriate and the equivalent converted amount in HKD will be debited from the linked HKD Account. A foreign exchange rate mark-up fee of 0.95% on the full amount of the transaction will be charged to the Account. Please note that in case you have insufficient funds in HKD, the transaction will be rejected. For details, please refer to the Service Charges and Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card Terms and Conditions.

1. The welcome offer is only applicable to new Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card Cardholders who do not currently hold and have not cancelled any Standard Chartered Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card in the past 6 months from the date of approval of their current applications.

2. To enjoy the Multi-Currency Mastercard Debit Card welcome offer, clients must maintain a valid Cathay membership account and register on the designated webpage at sc.com/hk/AM by 31 July 2023. Relevant Asia Miles will be credited directly to the eligible client’s Cathay membership account.

^“New Clients” refers to those who have NOT held any banking products or services with or distributed by the Bank (including but not limited to deposit accounts (in case of a joint account, unless the new client is a primary account holder to the joint account, he/she will not be considered having held any product or service with or distribution by the Bank), investment services and insurance products underwritten by third-party insurers), except Standard Chartered Credit Cards, in the 12 months before signing up for Priority Private/Priority Banking. “Standard Chartered Credit Cards” refers to Standard Chartered Credit Cards, Standard Chartered Co-branded Cards, MANHATTAN Credit Cards and MANHATTAN Co-branded Cards issued by the Bank, including supplementary cards, Standard Chartered Business Cards and Standard Chartered Corporate Cards. Please click here for the Priority Banking Promotion terms and conditions; Please click here for the Priority Private Promotion terms and conditions. To be a Priority Private client, you need to maintain the Total Balance with the bank at HKD8 million or above.

Risk Disclosure Statement for Foreign Exchange:

Foreign exchange involves risks. Fluctuation in the exchange rate of a foreign currency may result in gains or significant losses in the event that a client converts deposit from the foreign currency to another currency (including Hong Kong Dollar).