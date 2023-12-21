Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Lighting candles for Christmas is an age-old tradition. From quietly brightening up your prayer spaces to taking centre stage at elaborate festive dinners, they lend warmth and style to any occasion. Using unique candle stands to set your table or to add décor accents is a great way of adding grandeur and charm to any setting. Luxury candle stands for the home also elevate the look of regular candles. As the light passes through the intricate designs and coloured glasses, it can create varied light patterns and set the right mood.
It also helps to add height to tapers or votives and allows for an arrangement of multiple candles around the home. Besides being great décor accents, it also provides a sturdy base to hold candles and prevent any wax spillovers.
Trending candle holder designs and decorating ideas
- Besides choosing candle stands for the home in exquisite shapes, experiment with holders in various materials. Options in metal, glass and wood are always in trend. One can also opt for marble or ceramic candle stands.
- Select stands based on the type of candle you are using. For tealights, use holders that are of a low height. Since tealight holders don’t take up much space, they are ideal for decorating a dining table.
- For votive candles that are tall and burn for a long time, consider tall stands that allow for a snug fit. This ensures that as the wax melts, the flame of your candle will lower, flickering inside the holder. A votive candle holder is the best option to light up dark spaces.
- Arrange long tapered candles in different heights together to create a special effect. This can be easily achieved by getting tapered candle holders in various heights.
Here are the best candle stands for this festive season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Bezura Store Candlestick Holders
- Glasseam Ribbed Glass Candle Holders
- Sziqiqi Gold Taper Candle Holder
- Candeldo Candlestick Candle Holder
- LampLust Metal Pillar Candle Holder
- Drelifam Black Vintage Candle Holders
- Simeitol Taper Candlestick Holders
- Whose House Worlds Cape Cod Long Stem Candle Holders
- LampLust Moroccan Lantern Candle Holder
A set of six candle holders in a vintage metal design, these stands are the perfect festive decoration. The different heights allow you to create a tasteful table setting.
Made from clear glass, this set of six assorted cylinder vases is designed to hold pillar candles and floating candles. The fluted design adds a special charm. Heat-resistant high borosilicate glass also ensures the safety of your arrangements.
The curled vine-style shape is the most striking feature of this set. These unique metal candlestick holders offer an old-world charm and are just perfect for the festive season.
Great for outdoor events, these candle stands keep the flame protected. Made of high-quality metal and glass, these options feature a soft matte gold finish and a heavy base so they won’t tip over easily.
This very modern metal candle stand comes in an aged brass finish and fluted texture. Designed to hold pillar candles, this stand can also accommodate flameless and jar candles as it does not have spikes. This is a perfect option that suits both traditional and contemporary living room décor.
This black candle stand set with a crown design has a gothic vibe. Made of high-quality iron, it is designed to hold pillar and scented candles, as well as tealights. This is a perfect option for both festive and everyday home decoration.
These ornamental glass stands in a champagne gold tone are suitable for placing taper candles. The high-temperature resistance ensures that you can safely burn candles without breaking the glass. It is ideal to create a warm mood for the festive season.
This set of three pink, peach and blush Cape Cod long-stem votive holders exude grace and can add elegance to any setting. You can also use small tealights inside these holders. Personalise the look by adding seasonal ornaments, flowers or shells.
This beautiful set featuring a matte aged brass finish and hanging loops are inspired by Moroccan décor. With clear glass panels, these holders can accommodate tealights, flameless candles or even fairy lights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is a candle stand?
A candle stand provides a secure base for the candle. Besides adding aesthetic appeal, it also prevents any hot wax tipping over.
– Which candle stand designs are trendy?
Glass candle holders, wooden stands and metal candle holders are always in trend.
– How can I decorate my house with candles?
You can place decorative tealights on your dining table. Votive holders can be used along a hallway to create pools of light. You can also experiment with hanging, patterned or lantern-type stands in your home decor. Use scented candles for additional charm and a festive atmosphere.
– Are brass candle stands expensive?
Pure brass candle stands can be expensive. However, you can get candle stands in a brass finish.