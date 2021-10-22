Home > Living > Wellness > Burn, Baby, Burn: The 6 best candles to buy this season
Burn, Baby, Burn: The 6 best candles to buy this season
Living
22 Oct 2021 03:23 PM

Burn, Baby, Burn: The 6 best candles to buy this season

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
Burn, Baby, Burn: The 6 best candles to buy this season
Living
Burn, Baby, Burn: The 6 best candles to buy this season

Ooh, we’re digging the breeze. The pastel sunsets. The beauty of walking out of an office building and not being absurdly, immediately, utterly drenched in sweat. Is it too soon to cheer on this splendid weather? We certainly don’t think so — and we’re marking the occasion by lighting a candle or two to welcome this new season.

Penhaligon’s

A set of 4 votive candles (HK$670)

Released as part of their festive collection, step into Penhaligon’s fragrance factory where candles flicker in fours.

The set includes 35g candles with earthly, blissful scents that include Maduro Leaf, Comoros Pearl, Anbar Stone and Roanoke Ivy.

Shop here

WOODCO

Casanova (HK$380) 

Founded by a local mother-and-daughter duo, WOODCO features hand poured, small batch coconut wax candles. They’ve been making a name for themselves with various collaborations since their launch.

Their fall series sees scents that are toasty, spicy and warm; excellent for night time rituals.

Shop here

Loewe

Candlestick shaped candle, various scents (HK$900)

Nothing says “best dinner host” like having a centrepiece with candles shaped like… well, candlesticks.

For the Spanish luxury fashion house’s first-ever homeware collection, they’ve snared our favourite, most nostalgic garden bouquets to complement any dinner setting. Scents include Tomato Leaves, Juniper Berry, Coriander and even Liquorice.

Shop here

Rituals

The Ritual of Sakura (HK$225)

Oh, boy, do we have a soft spot for anything cherry blossom-themed. The Ritual of Sakura home collection also includes fragrance sticks and refills, with their new packaging being more sustainable and easier to recycle.

For us, the delicate marriage of blossoms and rice milk is the ultimate fragrance for a chilly afternoon.

Shop here

Boy Smells

Cedar Stack (HK$330)

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free brand Boy Smells is here to refresh your home essentials with a ‘genderful’ attitude.

Cedar Stack, their best-selling scent, carries notes of cedar chips and dried tobacco, interwoven with notes of peppercorn and dried ginger — close your eyes, and you could almost imagine yourself in a dreamy cabin far, far away.

Shop here

BeCandle

Vase Candle: BeCandle x The Grey Green (HK$2,500)

For the realists of the world; the practical minds with a keen aesthetic; the worldly, passionate souls who seek something a little other.

This stainless steel vessel showcases two sides, literally and figuratively. You’ll be able to choose from two types of fragrances — The Foggy Dew, an iris and cardamom concoction, or After Rain, a lighter raspberry and basil mix. Perfect for gifting, or as a dramatic focal point in the apartment.

Shop here


Hong Kong Lane Crawford Wellness Living Penhaligon's Loewe candles for home luxury candle Rituals BeCandle Wood Co Boy Smells
You might also like ...
Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
People Dining Drinks Beauty Tech Wellness Art Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk