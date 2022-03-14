You just need a chair for these 5 workout moves

A chair is not just for sitting and resting in. It can also be a really accessible tool for diversifying your at-home workouts.

Everything said and done, there is no shortcut to a fit body. You have to work on it to achieve, keeping your diet and workout regime in mind. Having said that, if work is keeping you too busy to workout, try these chair workouts instead that are easy and effective.

Easy chair workouts for home and work:

Mountain Climber

The mountain climber workout is the thing for strength, cardio endurance and more. It is a full-body exercise that helps get better heart health and a toned upper body. This type of chair workout targets the shoulders, arms and chest, which stabilises your body. Mountain climber exercises depend majorly on your ability to hold a plank position. So, before you perform this form of chair workout, make sure to practice planks by keeping your back straight and hands right beneath your shoulders.

Tricep Dips

The motivation behind performing a tricep dip on a chair is to improve motion and strength in your upper body. This chair workout is effective when it comes to focusing on your shoulders, arms and triceps. Initially, when you practice this form of workout, you might feel a little lighter on your shoulders. Your body tends to shed a lot of extra calories with tricep dips, which will result in weight loss. The ideal minimum time to practice this exercise is 7 minutes which will help you build strength and burn fat.

Elevated Push-Ups

Elevated push-ups, aka inclined push-ups, are one of the variations of your regular push-ups. This chair workout engages your core, shoulders, arms, back, hip and legs in the whole process. It keeps a check on your spinal column and is great for building strength. Elevated push-ups also target your abdominal muscles and are known to strengthen your lower back and core. All you need to do is keep a check on your body alignment. Make sure your lower and upper body is straight, and don’t bend your hip and knees.

Squat

Chair squats build strength in your legs. This form of squats on a chair add support to your glutes, hamstrings and quads. Chair squats will not only boost your metabolism but actually function as a perfect leg workout for beginners. One of the major differences of this variation of squats from the usual ones is that it minimises the risk of injury. This is because even if you’ll lose balance the chair can support you.

Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squat is a great way to up your lower-body training. Just like normal squats or lunges, this exercise engages quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves in the whole process. This chair workout improves body balance and increases core strength. Bulgarian split squats’ benefits are there to stay and will improve your balance for the long run.

Header image courtesy of Freepik

