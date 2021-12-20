15 gifts for the biggest Hong Kong hiker you know

A clear sky, a clear mind, and plenty of water in the bottle. Their adventure begins at the foot of the mountain, but these gifts will help them make it to the top.

Hiking is not a form of escapism, but realism. People who choose to spend time in the great outdoors are not shutting out the world; they are returning to it, where we belong. Like Buffalo Bill said, “I could never resist the call of the trail.”

With decent weather finally upon us, it’s a great time of year to hike the hills of Hong Kong. Making your way along the ridges, the most beautiful views come after the hardest climbs: Hong Kong’s cross-sea bridges. Its towering skyscrapers. The busy ports from above. Nature and our fellow man give us amazing sights to behold.

For that friend who plans their weekend adventures out among nature, we’ve put together a selection of gifts they’re bound to love this holiday season.

The best gifts for people who love to hike: