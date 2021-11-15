11 gifts for the fitness fanatics and gym junkies in your life

Why did the gym member get arrested? He asked someone to check out his guns.

Okay — I have one more. What’s the best gift for a gym addict? A mirror! Alright, enough; but that last one was on brand at least, right? The festive season has a convenient way of leading straight to our, usually dreaded, New Year’s Resolutions, but what if we started early? Started now?

Here’s to the ones who drink seltzers instead of cocktails; who wake up at 7am to hit the gym before work; who meal prep on weekends for the working week; who look good in every outfit; who, ultimately, keep us accountable for our own ballooning waistlines and bad habits. We see you, we appreciate you, and so, this list is all for you.

The best gifts for the health-conscious