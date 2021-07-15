Whether you’re a mum-to-be looking for a little reprieve or simply looking for a gift to give beyond baby clothes and diaper hampers, be sure to book in for one of these luxury prenatal massages – accompanied by a relaxing facial, perhaps?

Note: These massages are not typically recommended during your first trimester. Be sure to check with your doctor for further advice.

The best prenatal massages to book for mums-to-be:

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Treatment: Nurture Pregnancy Massage

Price: HK$1,400 (weekdays); HK1,500 (weekends) for one hour

From complimentary access to The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s spa facilities (rain shower, heated lounge chairs and all) to the expertise of its prenatal masseuse, this one hour prenatal massage is pure bliss. Lying on your side supported by pillows, the masseuse uses pregnancy safe oils and techniques to relieve tension, knots and fully relax the body from scalp to toe.

Tried and tested: Suffering from extremely painful sciatica in my second trimester, the masseuse focussed on this area in my lower back and was able to help work on the area to provide relief. I could feel the benefits immediately after the massage was finished, and although still tender when walking, the shooting pains in this area remained minimal for a over a week after the massage. – Lexi Davey, Managing Editor

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2132 0011

Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong

Treatment: Mother To Be Massage

Price: HK$1,150 for one hour; HK$1,650 for 90 minutes



With your choice of one hour or 90 minutes, the ‘Mother To Be’ massage can be tailored to focus on areas that have been causing you issues throughout your pregnancy. Whether it be shoulders, lower back or specific nerves, the masseuse will offer a quick consult to ensure that they are targeting the right areas to relieve pain and pressure. Avoiding the stomach, you will lay on your side supported by a moon pillow for comfort and treated to tea and fresh fruits once the massage has finished.

Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2584 7688

Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong

Treatment: Prenatal Four Hand Flow

Price: HK$3,000 (Monday – Thursday); HK3,300 (Friday – Sunday) for one hour

If it has come to the point where rolling over in bed or getting off of the sofa takes a boost from your partner, Four Seasons’s Four Hand Flow is, well, on hand to help mums-to-be relax and feel relief from muscle tension. During a consultation, the massage will done by two masseuses and tailored to your specific areas of need, along with lymphatic drainage to ease the discomfort of bloating. You can choose to have the massage face down with the support of a pregnancy cushion or while lying on your side.

Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8900

The Peninsula, Hong Kong

Treatment: Maternity Massage

Price: HK$1,550 for one hour

Plan a day of ultimate relaxation at The Peninsula, with a ‘Maternity Massage’ that is bound to give reprieve from heavy bumps and strained backs. This deeply nourishing treatment includes a gentle back exfoliation and soothing body massage that will be tailored according to aches and pains.

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, 2926 2888

Clarins Spa, Hong Kong

Treatment: Mother To Be

Price: HK$1,000 for one hour

Expectant mums can enjoy a relaxing one hour, signature prenatal massage at either Clarins Spa location on the Island. Release all of that tension, improve blood circulation, tiredness and invigorate the skin, this treatment will also look to soothe stretch marks and itchy areas caused by growing bumps.

Clarins Spa, Shop 210, Central Building, 1-3A Pedder Street Hong Kong, +852 2810 9938; 14/F, Sogo Club, 555 Hennessy Road Hong Kong, +852 2831 8676