Best spas in Hong Kong that offer lavish treatments
11 Oct 2022 04:34 PM

Best spas in Hong Kong that offer lavish treatments

Tania Tarafdar
When it comes to taking a moment to ourselves, settling a bath set and lighting a scented candle might seem the easiest way to unwind. But nothing can beat a relaxing, therapeutic spa treatment. Fortunately, the spa offerings couldn’t be more varied right now. So whether you want to stretch your limbs with a watsu or an energising Ayurvedic massage, spas in Hong Kong combine ancient wisdom with modern, high-tech touches to deliver a total-body tune-up.

Are you finding it difficult to hit your reset button? Hong Kong’s leading spas are on hand for travellers and residents looking for some TLC. Whether you’re a legit local or are visiting Hong Kong for the first time, there’s no reason you shouldn’t take advantage of the city’s spa scene, especially now that most spas have safely reopened with added COVID-19 precautions. And as with most things in Hong Kong, there’s something for everyone when it comes to detoxing and re-energising, including super-luxe massages, innovative body treatments and quick facials.

A spa isn’t just a one-off indulgence but a year-round responsibility. It is the best way to de-stress after a long week at work. If you have been craving that much-needed downtime, you are lucky because we have a dose of escapism to help you sail through your work week. We’ve rounded up Hong Kong’s most insanely relaxing and luxurious spas – all made for Instagram.

So when you’re ready to take a break from mani-pedis and at-home facials, do yourself a favour and book an appointment at one of the best spas in Hong Kong below. If you are not in the city, prepare to get so much wanderlust that you’ll open a Hong Kong Airlines tab before reaching number 6. So, save this list and get ready to book some ‘me’ time!

Most lavish spas in Hong Kong

(Hero and feature image credit: ritzcarlton.com)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

The Peninsula Spa
The Peninsula Spa

The Peninsula Spa is a bit pricer than your average spa, but you can’t go wrong here when you’re looking to splurge. The luxurious Peninsula Spa have treatment rooms with sweeping harbour views. And, while the massages and the facial treatments feel divine, the amenities are undoubtedly the highlight. The lavish spa facilities feature crystal steam rooms, infrared ice fountains, a sauna and a plush relaxation area.

Image credit: peninsulahongkong/Instagram

 

Address
9/F, The Peninsula, Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
2696 6682
Price
Starting from $3,250

2 /6

The Mandarin Spa
The Mandarin Spa

Tucked inside the Mandarin Oriental, this is one of the city’s most luxe spas. Not only will you find personalised massages that focus on recovery but traditional Chinese therapies for emotional, physical and mental well-being. In addition, they offer a wholly customised holistic treatment complete with a Chinese herbal steam room, tepidarium, tearoom and more.

Image credit: mo_hkg/Instagram

 

 

 

Address
The Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Rd Central, Central
Phone
2825 4888 
Price
Starting from $3,250

3 /6

The Ritz Carlton Spa
The Ritz Carlton Spa

TBH, the Ritz Carlton Spa is one of Hong Kong’s best-kept gems. At 116 floor, the Ritz-Carlton’s luxury spa offers luxe services and views of Victoria Harbour. There’s a full menu of body treatments and massages in personalised treatment rooms and couple spa suites. You can also indulge in spa cuisine and more, all with a gorgeous panoramic view. 

Image credit: ritzcarltonhongkong/Instagram

Address
16/F, Ritz Carlton, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Rd West, West Kowloon
Phone
2263 2040
Price
Starting from $3,250

4 /6

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel

Heads up: The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel is likely one of the most relaxing experiences in the city. The Four Seasons Spa offers manicures with cocktails and gorgeous views of Victoria Harbour. They take your spa experience up a notch with amethyst crystal steam room, an experience shower, a terrace infinity-edge pool with speakers and an ice fountain. You can also relax in your private suite, with an opulent marble tub and soak in unparalleled views. 

Image credit: fshongkong/Instagram

Address
The Four Seasons, 8 Finance St, Central
Phone
3196 8900 
Price
Starting from HK$ 2150

5 /6

Plateau Spa at Grand Hyatt
Plateau Spa at Grand Hyatt

There’s just something so lavish about hotel spas—and this spot inside Grand Hyatt is undoubtedly no exception. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this secluded gem feels like a mini resort. The treatment rooms are complete with calming greenery that will help you slip away under a cooling body wrap. They also have a 50-metre heated outdoor pool followed by a poolside tai chi or yoga class to re-energise you.

Image credit: hyatt.com

Address
11/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai
Phone
2584 7688
Price
Starting from HK$2250

6 /6

Quan Spa at Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel
Quan Spa at Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel

So, Marriott’s signature wellness brand, Quan Spa, located inside Hong Kong International Airport, is worth mentioning. It can be an ideal spot to visit for some TLC during layovers. Body wraps and qi fusion massages are on the menu. If you are not catching a flight and still wish to pamper yourself, you can enjoy free parking for three hours if you book your treatment through Klook.

Image credit: marriott.com

 

 

Address
G/F, Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel, 1 Sky City Rd East, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau
Phone
3969 2188

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which is the best spa for couples in Hong Kong?

Answer: The Ritz Carlton Spa a full menu of body treatments and massages in personalised treatment rooms and couple spa suites.

Question: Which Hong Kong spa offers pool experience?

Answer: The Spa at Four Seasons take your spa experience up a notch with Amethyst Crystal Steam Room, an Experience Shower, a terrace infinity-edge pool with speakers and an ice fountain.

Question: Which is Hong Kong's most luxurious spa?

Answer: The Ritz Carlton Spa, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental and The Spa at Four Seasons are some of the most luxurious spas in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Spa Spa Treatments hong kong spa

Tania Tarafdar

