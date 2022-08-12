First Look: New wellness destination Renation opens in Central’s H Code

From spin classes to weight training and recovery, Renation is dedicated to all things wellness. Here’s what you need to know.

Wil Fang has gotta be one of the brightest guys in the biz. Since 2018, he’s been stuffing Hong Kong silly with delectable, freshly-baked, All-American cookies by way of Cookie DPT. He followed that up with Carbs, with its pan-wall-to-pan-wall, crispy crust, ooey-gooey rectangular pizza pies (and seriously addictive tots), and, like Abel Tesfaye, finished off this sensual trilogy of sensory delights with Rollie, the Japanese-American hand-roll bar that features menu items like the Gwei Roll, Uni Fans and the MMMs Award-winning Bu-Crab-Ke Udon.

So what does he do for an encore? He opens a fitness centre. Just go ahead and take all of our money, Wil.

First Look: Renation

Renation, located on the 3rd Floor of Central’s H Code, has officially opened as a destination for all things wellness, from conditioning to recovery to the workout itself. Fang’s not alone in this venture: He’s partnered with local fitness paragons Jess Shih, Soojin Leu and Dan Yeung to bring Renation to life, each with years of training experience and a reputation for getting their clients looking good and feeling even better.

Bonus : Need some inspiration for your next workout? The three trainers shared their playlists below. Jess’s Playlist Soojin’s Playlist Dan’s Playlist

Instead of a typical gym, where members walk in and are left to choose their own adventure, the space is divided into four distinct areas, such as Recycle, offering music-driven, curated indoor spin classes led by Shih, Leu and other trainers; and Recondition, with weight programmes curated by Shih and Yeung designed to strengthen and condition every part of the body.

Two other areas, Recover and Recharge, are designed to ensure post-workout wellness, as well. Recover offers stretch and sports massage led by trained physiotherapists and masseuses, while Recharge incorporates Fang’s F&B expertise, serving up healthy bites and sips — including the signature Spirulina Colada — to aid in rejuvenating the body.

Classes in the space are booked through the Renation app, and users can also take part in other unique wellness experiences, including sunset rides on the rooftop of Carbon (another Fang venture) that start this Sunday, 14 August.

So if those dress shirts and blazers aren’t fitting like they used to, blame Wil Fang. Then go ahead and book your next class at Renation.

Renation, 3/F, H Code, High Block, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2818 2876