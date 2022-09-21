Get in shape with Blackpink’s diet and workout routines

Wonder how the members of the biggest K-pop girl group always keep themselves in shape? Here’s where we spill the beans about Blackpink’s diet and workout routines.

Blackpink members are all gorgeous in their unique ways. Apart from their talents and beauty, these girls have a little something that can make us jealous at times. Every K-pop fan would know that these girls never fail to garner attention for their impressive body figures. They’re regarded as the epitome of Korean beauty standards, but they also show that having a body like K-pop idols doesn’t always have to be torturous. And thanks to their hard work in maintaining their body shapes, they’re able to pull off every fashionable look and style. We’ve curated the diet and fitness routines of Blackpink members to help you get in shape. Here are some of their tips to steal.

[Hero Image Credit: Blackpink; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @jennierubyjane]

Lisa’s daily detox and boxing workout

Ironically, Lisa is the type who needs to gain weight. She has no real reason to worry about her calorie intake, especially during promotion days. Although she doesn’t have any diet plan, she regularly consumes detox juice every day. As a global ambassador for various brands and Blackpink’s main dancer, fans know that her roles always keep her occupied. Her schedule also revolves around dance rehearsals, so we can all say that it’s part of her workout routine. Plus, we saw in an episode of Blackpink House that she punches her stress away with a boxing workout as well. With a lot of things going on to keep herself busy like this, it’s certainly a great way to get in shape without investing extra time.

Jennie’s low-sodium diet and flying yoga regimen

Aside from dance rehearsals that sure burn many calories, Jennie loves to do flying yoga and Pilates to improve flexibility. Compared to other members, Jennie is more careful and puts significant effort into maintaining her diet. Her go-tos are detox juices and salad with avocado. She tends to swell a lot when she eats salty food, so sticks to a low-sodium diet to stay in shape. Even when other members are eating something delicious, she’d just go for a porridge. Also, she avoids snacking at night so that she can eat a bigger portion the next day. So the key to Jennie’s diet plan is very simple – eat healthy food.

Rose’s healthy snacking and pilates routine

Rose is born with a small frame and high metabolism, so weight maintenance is never an issue for her. She has a lot of workout routines, including flying yoga, pilates, and dance rehearsals. Every Blackpink fan knows how big of a foodie she is, and she’s fond of sharing photos while enjoying her food. As for her diet, she doesn’t restrict herself from eating whatever is available. However, she eats steadily throughout the day in small proportions instead of eating a big serving of food at once. Moreover, she loves munching on fruits and veggies as snacks, and some of her favourites are carrots and bell peppers. There’s no doubt why she’s able to remain healthy even with all the heavy workload that she endures on a daily basis.

Jisoo’s mini-meals and intensive dance practice

Jisoo’s visuals and feminine body with wider hips are praised by many. At times, she also shows off her toned core muscles that leave many fans in awe and in envy. Nevertheless, she gains weight easily and she tries to move around as much as possible. While she relies on the group’s dance rehearsal in terms of workout, she’s also seen doing flying yoga with Jennie. At the same time, just like Lisa, she doesn’t follow a diet plan with specific food. But she admitted that she sticks to eating in small portions throughout the day. That includes three meals and a supper, which is perfect for when a hunger pang strikes at night. For some people, this might be a better diet and workout routine to lose weight as well.